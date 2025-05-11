In the end, most everyone got what they hoped for at Allianz Field on Saturday.
The Loons took down Inter Miami with a comprehensive 4-1 victory. And the Herons’ lone goal was scored by the master himself, Lionel Messi.
The only folks who left the stadium disappointed were Inter Miami players and some fans who wanted to see a little more of Messi but were denied by a Major League Soccer security directive.
On a glorious Saturday afternoon, fans gathered at Allianz Field earlier than usual to see the greatest footballer perform in the Twin Cities since 46,164 visited Metropolitan Stadium in 1976 to watch Pelé and the New York Cosmos play the Kicks.
Fans lined up at gates more than two hours before kickoff. The energy in the Interstate 94 and Snelling area was evident as fans were treated to an outdoor concert in the parking lot as they waited. But hundreds of fans were lined up at the players’ entrance, and not to watch the Loons march in. It also is the area buses normally drop off the visiting team.
It was in this area where I walked past a father in the middle of a discussion with someone I’m assuming was his son.
Father: “I want to go inside to watch Messi play soccer. You want to watch Messi walk off the bus. It’s your choice. Which one?”
Son: “Watch Messi watch off the bus.”