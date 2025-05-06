The soccer season is famously long; preseason begins in mid-January, and if all goes well, the season can last into early December.
Despite this, in May the Loons still have to deal with something that seems impossible, given the length of the season: schedule congestion.
Between last Saturday’s game in Austin and Minnesota’s June 1 game in Seattle, the Loons will play at least eight times in 29 days. If they can beat Louisville City FC on Wednesday night, in Minnesota’s first game of the U.S. Open Cup, they’ll earn another game in that span, too.
“I don’t think it’s an easy period, this one,” said manager Eric Ramsay. “It’s probably the most difficult period over the course of the year when it comes to the volume of games. We’ll need to draw on the squad — and I think for a lot of the guys who’ve been on the periphery of the [starting] 11 so far, I think this will be a welcome period.”
The Loons have several players who have fallen through the cracks a bit over the first 11 games, when it comes to playing time. Sang Bin Jeong, a hugely important player in 2024, has played barely 180 minutes this season. Morris Duggan started the first six games of the year at left center back, but has just two second-half substitute appearances since.
That’s not to mention young players who are still adjusting to life in Minnesota, like Owen Gene (who’s returning from an ankle injury this month) and Hoyeon Jung (one first-team appearance for 20 minutes this season).
Seven of the games in this period are league games, but Wednesday’s game at Louisville marks Minnesota’s return to the U.S. Open Cup, after a one-year, MLS-enforced hiatus. Controversially, the league withdrew its teams from the century-old national championship in 2024, before reinstating a handful – along with a handful of second teams, like MNUFC2.
The Loons’ second team lost to an independent-league team in the second round last year, and this year, it’s the first team’s chance to have the target on its back.