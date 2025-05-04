One week after Minnesota United’s worst match of the season, the Loons got back to what they do best Saturday: controlling a road game. They benefited from an own goal, they scored from a set piece, they held the lead for the second half and they ran out 3-0 winners in Austin.
After Verde goalkeeper Brad Stuver let a weak grounder slip through his wickets to give Minnesota the lead, Loons fullback Anthony Markanich scored with a header from the second phase of a set piece to double Minnesota’s advantage, just 35 minutes into the game.
Joaquín Pereyra added the cherry on top in second-half stoppage time, scoring with a highlight-reel volley from outside the penalty area to cement a the win.
Even as Austin controlled almost all the possession, the Loons mostly controlled the game by being willing to suffer defensively and picking off passes in midfield. It was the template for why Minnesota has been so good on the road under manager Eric Ramsay — the default game plan sets up perfectly for playing on the road.
How it happened
With Kelvin Yeboah missing from the squad because of a nasty-looking ankle roll during the first half of the game against Vancouver, Minnesota went back to the same 5-2-3 look that served the Loons so well in 2024.
It pushed midfielders Robin Lod and Pereyra higher into the attack, next to striker Tani Oluwaseyi. Combined with additional runs forward from right wingback Bongokuhle Hlongwane, it was maybe the most counterattacking setup the Loons could have played.
It went well enough that the result might give the Minnesota manager pause, to consider playing more with a single striker rather than the dual-striker look we’ve seen with Oluwaseyi and Yeboah.
Play of the game
The Loons are big believers in the value of set pieces — and they’re keen on counting goals scored from the later phases, too, as balls are cleared and then recycled. Minnesota’s second goal came from just such a moment.