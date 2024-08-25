Analysis: Minnesota United’s Sang Bin Jeong again shows his versatility

“He’s got a really good engine; he can be up and down very quickly and can get himself on the backline,” Ramsay said after the 3-2 loss to the Sounders at Allianz Field. “We ask him very often to, depending on how the opposition plays, attack as if he’s a winger and defend as if he’s a fullback at points, which is obviously the case with them playing very wide on that side. He’s someone we feel can bring that system to life a bit; we obviously don’t want to attack without the width, without the numbers on the backline, and he’s someone that really wants to be there. The combination of him and Joe [Joseph Rosales, the left wingback], it works well for us and we create a lot of chances in that sense.”