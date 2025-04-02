Essentia expanding ER for Iron Range, including more beds for mental health crises

Essentia Health is investing $13 million to expand the emergency department in its Virginia, Minn., hospital, which has struggled financially since the COVID-19 pandemic but remains a key resource for Iron Range residents and Boundary Waters travelers.
When renovations are finished in late 2026, Essentia Health-Virginia’s ER will increase its capacity from seven to 12 rooms, including a separate unit of four rooms that are equipped for patients in mental health crises.
Comingling patients with urgent physical and mental health needs can create problems, especially when the ER is full and patients receive triage care in hallways until rooms open up, said Sam Stone, hospital administrator and vice president for Essentia’s operations in the northeast Arrowhead region.
“It can be a challenging experience for everyone,” he said.
Essentia Health-Virginia is considered by the state to be a financially distressed hospital because it lost money on operations in six of the last eight years. An increasing number of rural hospitals in Minnesota have reached this level of financial vulnerability, especially mid-size, regional hospitals, amid rising staffing and administrative costs.
The expansion won’t reverse the hospital’s fortunes or draw many more patients, but Stone said it is necessary because the ER sees more than 12,000 patients per year. National guidelines suggest the hospital needs at least 12 ER rooms to meet that demand, he said.
The hospital also operates a Level 4 trauma center, which treats patients with severe injuries or stabilizes them before transport to larger medical centers. Essentia Health-Virginia was a first stop a decade ago, for example, for a teenager with traumatic injuries who was evacuated from the Boundary Waters after lighting caused a tree to crush his tent.
Duluth-based Essentia Health is financing the expansion with support from local donors and Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, a public agency funded by mining tax revenues.