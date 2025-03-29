After years of waiting, St. Paul residents and United fans cheer small signs of progress for development by Allianz Field

Ahead of a recent Saturday home game at Allianz Field, fans of the Minnesota United arrived slowly at first to the Midway neighborhood, finding spots to park on side streets and trickling out of Green Line trains. Lines of fans formed across the broken ground and pieces of pavement where the team’s owner promises development is just around the corner.
Fans and residents are eager to see something — anything — happen on the bleak blocks of vacant land that surround the St. Paul stadium, something to make the windswept lot more inviting.
And there are finally new signs of progress this winter. A McDonald’s — the last business standing on the block — was demolished, clearing the site ahead of construction starting this summer.
Neighbors have waited more than six years since the silver soccer stadium rose, in place of an old Rainbow Foods and a strip mall with a basement bowling alley, to see something else built up around it.
Hopes for development among the Minnesota United fans lining up that Saturday centered on more places to be together with other Loons supporters.
“Restaurants would be a good thing,” said Justin Baesler of Apple Valley. Just opening the bar in the stadium for away games would be nice, he said, to have that bigger space available to be in community with other soccer fans.
“Right now, I’d like a coffee shop,” or somewhere else to grab a light bite outside the gates, said Courtney Keirnat of St. Paul.
Others said they would be happy with a more inviting outdoor area.