A nearly three-story loon statue has spread its wings outside Allianz Field in St. Paul, home of Minnesota United FC.
Massive loon statue debuts outside Allianz Field in St. Paul
The new steel bird is nearly 33 feet tall and 88 feet wide.
The statue, designed by Scottish artist Andy Scott, is part of the United Village development outside the stadium. Scott said last winter that the art project lent itself naturally to the state bird.
“It’s so symbolic of Minnesota, the natural environment that has helped define it and the people who have called it home throughout its history,” he said in a statement at the time.
The new statue sits on the southeast corner of Snelling and University avenues.
MNUFC has been nicknamed the Loons since 2013 thanks to the bird in their logo. The team joined Major League Soccer in 2017.
about the writer
Man killed during police standoff in Belle Plaine was suspect in St. Paul artist’s death day before
A man St. Paul police believe is involved with the fatal shooting of an artist working on a Lowertown mural was shot twice in the chest about 12 hours later in Belle Plaine.