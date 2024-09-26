St. Paul

Massive loon statue debuts outside Allianz Field in St. Paul

The new steel bird is nearly 33 feet tall and 88 feet wide.

September 26, 2024 at 6:21PM
The new loon sculpture outside of Allianz Field on the corner of University and Snelling Avenues in St. Paul on Thursday. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A nearly three-story loon statue has spread its wings outside Allianz Field in St. Paul, home of Minnesota United FC.

The statue, designed by Scottish artist Andy Scott, is part of the United Village development outside the stadium. Scott said last winter that the art project lent itself naturally to the state bird.

“It’s so symbolic of Minnesota, the natural environment that has helped define it and the people who have called it home throughout its history,” he said in a statement at the time.

The new statue sits on the southeast corner of Snelling and University avenues.

MNUFC has been nicknamed the Loons since 2013 thanks to the bird in their logo. The team joined Major League Soccer in 2017.

about the writer

More from St. Paul

See More
Twin Cities

Man killed during police standoff in Belle Plaine was suspect in St. Paul artist’s death day before

card image

A man St. Paul police believe is involved with the fatal shooting of an artist working on a Lowertown mural was shot twice in the chest about 12 hours later in Belle Plaine.

St. Paul

Massive loon statue debuts outside Allianz Field in St. Paul

card image
Books

Louise Erdrich’s new novel is about ‘ridiculous, awkward, magical’ love

photo of Louise Erdrich, outside her Birchbark Books