Meet the ‘passionate person’ it takes to care for Como Zoo’s lemurs, sloths and orangutans

Mike Marazzi said his job attracts a “passionate” kind of person.
It’s a necessary quality for someone who needs to find common ground with colleagues who often don’t come from the same background, speak the same language or even identify as the same species.
“The thing about zookeeping is, your animals are somewhere in that realm between a pet and a co-worker,” said Marazzi, primate zookeeper at Como Zoo Conservatory in St. Paul. “You have that relationship you have with a pet, where you feel protective of it, you have that love for it. But at the same time, from a professional standpoint, we do have to work together. Yes, we both have things we need to accomplish today.”
Marazzi, who previously worked at zoos in Dallas and Atlanta, cares for close to two dozen primates at Como Zoo, which he joined about four years ago. The primates range from small lemurs and Saki monkeys to huge gorillas and his “dream animal” to work with, orangutans.
“Orangutans are meticulous in all things, whether it’s peeling an orange or undoing some sort of puzzle-type enrichment or testing the boundaries of the zookeeper,” said Marazzi, who works with three orangutans. “They’re going [to] get to every granular detail. And I do just love that about them, watching them, having to think on their level and not be surprised.”
Working with primates takes patience, time and deposits in the “trust bank,” as Marazzi said. Food and low-key activities like following a laser pointer help build up that trust, so the animals will willingly follow commands outside of their comfort zones.
Like when they have health check-ups. Because apes, like humans, can develop heart problems as they age, Marazzi preps orangutans for cardiac ultrasounds and even electrocardiograms that require electrodes stuck on their bodies, all while they’re wide awake.
Marazzi’s charges often don’t have as long a lifespan as him, marking another tough but unavoidable part of the job. He cares for one of the zoo’s Hoffman’s two-toed sloths, Sago, who surprisingly birthed a baby while on exhibit in early April. But the baby died a month later, the same week a new baby primate, an emperor tamarin, made its public debut.