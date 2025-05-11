Meet the ‘passionate person’ it takes to care for Como Zoo’s lemurs, sloths and orangutans

After that is the cleaning, which is usually bringing all the animals into their indoor area so that I can get into the habitats to clean those up, get whatever food and whatever enrichment is going to be out there and getting them ready so they can then go on exhibit before we open at 10 a.m. Once they’re all out, and the zoo’s open, I start my behind-the-scenes work. Cleaning the interior areas they might have slept in. My afternoon is usually more flexible time. If I have a bigger project, I can work on that, catch up on the computer parts of the job. Talk to the public as need be until the zoo closes for the night. Then it’s bringing everyone in, handing out dinner, giving any late meds, doing another check to make sure everyone looks good, no one’s had any issues throughout the day, and then they’re off to bed.