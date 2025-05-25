From Fort Myers to Minneapolis, Twins travel guy gets team to the ballpark on time

When I first started with the Twins in 1999, they sold a $99 season ticket in the upper deck, right field of the Metrodome. And with the season ticket, you got an authentic, autographed Kirby Puckett bat. The bat alone was worth more than the season ticket. We had season tickets from, like, Alaska and Greenland and all over the place because they just wanted the bat. My job as an intern was to go up to Kirby’s office, and I would just roll the bats to him. He’d sign them. I’d put them back in the box. I remember one time sitting up there thinking to myself, “I’m in Kirby Puckett’s office!” As a little kid, I had the T-shirt with a caricature of him, with his leg kick, big head and small body. I wore that shirt all the time growing up, 7 miles down the road. And then all of a sudden, I’m sitting in his office, making sure he’s signing bats that are going out to our fans. It was pretty cool.
I’m a department of one. I have to rely on so many other non-Twins people — like bus drivers or hotel managers — to do their job in order for my job to run smoothly. It’s a unique job in that I’m dealing with a lot of people that don’t like hearing, “No.” My job is to make their jobs easier, where they don’t have to worry about the minutiae. They just worry about playing baseball, and we, me or our equipment manager or other people, take care of all the stuff on the periphery.
I travel with the team. I’m lucky. I have a wife and two kids, and both my boys play baseball. I don’t want to miss more than I have to, and I do miss a lot when I’m traveling. When we’re at home, I usually leave once all my work is done for the day, usually around the time the players and staff go out to the field for batting practice. Then I can have dinner with my family. But I’m always here on a travel day during the game. If I’m not here, I’ll watch at home, or if I’m at my sons’ games, I’ll have the MLB app up and watch the game or at least monitor it closely. Because if I see in the box score the starter came out after two-thirds of an inning, the chances are we’re going to need another pitcher for the next day.
Mike Herman talks with Byron Buxton in the Twins' offices. (Photo provided by Minnesota Twins)
The unpredictability. It’s 24/7. I might get a call at midnight or one in the morning saying, “Hey, we’ve got to get a player here from wherever our AAA team is, and we have a noon game the next day.” So I’ve got to jump out of bed, fire up the computer, see if there’s a flight from Des Moines or Omaha or Columbus or Toledo, and it’s my job to get that person here.
All their questions are usually fair: Whether or not I can execute what needs to be done in order to answer their question is the issue. It’s more about them planning ahead. If a guy plans ahead, usually there are no issues. We can get things done and get them whatever they need, extra rooms, car services, rental cars, family flights, whatever. So, no, I can’t really say. They all have their needs.
When I was in PR, I used to work some postseasons if the Twins weren’t in it, including the 2006 Cardinals-Tigers World Series. My job for MLB Productions was to get player interviews for the World Series DVD. The last guy on the list was Albert Pujols. He’s asking me who I work for, how fellow Dominican Francisco Liriano is recovering from Tommy John surgery, where I got my MLB-issued World Series jacket I was wearing. He finally says, “If you can get me two extra larges and two kids’ sizes, I’ll go do it right now.” I’m like, “Done. No problem.” I called this guy from MLB productions and said, “In the next five minutes, I need you to bring me two extra large and two kid sizes of the jacket you gave me.” And as soon as Albert came walking out again, I had the jackets in my hand. I don’t know what would have happened if Pujols came out, and the jackets weren’t there.