From Fort Myers to Minneapolis, Twins travel guy gets team to the ballpark on time

When I first started with the Twins in 1999, they sold a $99 season ticket in the upper deck, right field of the Metrodome. And with the season ticket, you got an authentic, autographed Kirby Puckett bat. The bat alone was worth more than the season ticket. We had season tickets from, like, Alaska and Greenland and all over the place because they just wanted the bat. My job as an intern was to go up to Kirby’s office, and I would just roll the bats to him. He’d sign them. I’d put them back in the box. I remember one time sitting up there thinking to myself, “I’m in Kirby Puckett’s office!” As a little kid, I had the T-shirt with a caricature of him, with his leg kick, big head and small body. I wore that shirt all the time growing up, 7 miles down the road. And then all of a sudden, I’m sitting in his office, making sure he’s signing bats that are going out to our fans. It was pretty cool.