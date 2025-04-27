Rappelling from 500-foot skyscrapers? Just a day’s work for Twin Cities window-washers.

Downtown tourists gazing up wide-eyed. Workers ogling out of their office towers. And Steve Crank, dangling off some of the Twin Cities’ most recognizable — and tallest — buildings, wiper at the ready.
The safety manager for Squeegee Squad, a St. Paul-based window-cleaning business with locations across the U.S., has been a high-rise window cleaner with the company for almost 20 years. His work has taken him to Las Vegas and Brazil. And his personal hobbies include snowboarding in the Rocky Mountains, cheering on Minnesota United as a season ticketholder and frequenting local breweries and concerts.
But none of that makes his voice perk up more than when he’s talking about a spotless window.
“I don’t know,” Crank said. “It’s just something about it.”
The 39-year-old has polished the glass on both U.S. Bank Stadium and Huntington Bank Stadium. The tallest structures he’s rappelled off of: Downtown St. Paul’s Airye Condominiums, roughly 450 feet, and downtown Minneapolis’ RBC Gateway, more than 500 feet.
Peak seasons for a window-washer are right now in the spring as well as the fall. But Squeegee Squad’s business actually goes year-round, meaning Crank’s been astride a skyscraper in the heat of the summer and thick of the winter, working through rain and wind.
Just not lightning, which is how Crank and his radar-watching ways earned him the nickname “the Weatherman.” Being cautious also comes from Crank’s experience on the job before federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations changed in 2017 — When building owners didn’t have to provide anchorage for rope-descent systems, Crank said.
Now, though, the tall task is as safe as anyone’s job, he said. In an interview edited for clarity and length, Crank shared what it’s like in his shoes.