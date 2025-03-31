To be a mental health therapist, is to have the ‘most raw’ window into humanity

The changes I get to see being made in my clients. I have watched people come in their initial session and feel really hopeless and desperate. And while it’s not the case every time, I have seen some incredible transformations take place. Seeing them go from feeling like they’re not sure what to do, feeling stuck, to feeling hopeful for their future, more certain of the decisions they’re making, more confident in who they are as a person and their worth, it’s just the greatest gift I could have been given as a therapist.