To be a mental health therapist, is to have the ‘most raw’ window into humanity

Those who enter Ellen Kingren’s office get the choice of a chair or a small sofa.
Like each therapist’s room at Nystrom & Associates’ Apple Valley clinic, Kingren’s reflects her personality and intentions — like the piles of board games, knickknacks from her grandparents lining the windowsill and the art piece, painted by her fiancé, on the wall.
“I try to surround myself with things that make me happy and smiling and remind me of the people who have helped shape me into the person I am today,” she said.
A licensed marriage and family therapist, Kingren works as an outpatient therapist, largely with adolescents, and has been a mental health professional in some capacity since starting her graduate program in 2019.
The Farmington native held myriad jobs before arriving in therapy. She’s been a mail carrier. She’s worked in the insurance industry and done corporate jobs, too. But Kingren feels most at home in her current position.
“It is so hard, and this work is emotionally exhausting, but it is truly the greatest gift I’ve ever been given,” she said.
Kingren’s schedule is packed from open to close with individual, couples and group therapy sessions, with patients ranging from 8 to 80 years old.
The need for therapists is only increasing — a 2022 study by the American Psychological Association found that 60% of psychologists report no openings for new patients — so how does Kingren keep up with such a demanding workload? Here’s what she had to say.