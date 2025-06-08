Rural Minnesota school bus driver is a teacher as much as chauffeur

I help the children make the transition from home to school by trying to provide the best, most positive and enjoyable situation for them to begin their Head Start experience. I give the kids high fives. Some like a hug, and I tell all of them, “Good morning! How are you today?” If one cries, I compliment their Spiderman or Mario shirt, try to take their mind off it. We practice counting everything. We’re teachers as much as bus drivers.