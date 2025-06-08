Rural Minnesota school bus driver is a teacher as much as chauffeur

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — Round and round go the wheels on Eligio Ramírez Sandoval’s 20-seat bus, which typically adds 100 miles or more to its odometer in a single day.
The 3- to 5-year-old students he shuttles to and from school in the greater Worthington area begin and end each learning-packed weekday with Ramírez Sandoval behind the wheel.
It’s a responsibility the 41-year-old Guatemala native takes seriously. A Worthington resident since 2007, Ramírez Sandoval — who can fluently speak three languages — recently wrapped his third year of full-time school year bus driving, particularly for kids in the Head Start preschool program.
“The bus driver is an important person,” Ramírez Sandoval said. “If there’s no bus driver, the kids cannot make it to school. And they can’t learn if they don’t get to school.”
Piloting a bus means far more to Ramírez Sandoval than simply being a safe, reliable driver, although that’s at the core of his work. For him, it’s all about positioning kids to succeed in their education, which starts, as far as he’s concerned, the second they climb aboard his bus.
In an interview edited for clarity and length, Ramírez Sandoval reflected on the job he views as a distinct privilege and shared what it’s like in his shoes.
Why did you become a bus driver?
My two younger children attended Head Start, and I really love how Head Start works with and serves kids. And not just kids, but whole families. That touched my interest, so I became a member of the Head Start parents policy council. Then I earned a certificate in early childhood education and applied to be a teacher at Head Start.
During the pandemic, all the schools were short on bus drivers. To keep kids healthy, the Head Start director, Lori Gunnink, built “bubbles” of kids by classroom. Each class rode the same bus: five classrooms of 20 kids, five buses with the same 20 kids.