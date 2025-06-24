A purple-and-green raccoon with a snake-like tail. A bear with wings. A massive fish with four legs, gigantic fangs and a wing-like fin on its back.
These are just three of the 16 alebrijes, large-scale mâché creations combining multiple fantastical animals into one, that roam St. Paul’s Raspberry Island this summer in the exhibition “Alebrijes: Keepers of the Island.” The Minnesota Latino Museum brought this traveling exhibition to St. Paul.
Ideas for alebrijes “come to me in dreams,” Mexico City-based artist Alberto Moreno Fernández said in Spanish.
His creation “Barón (Standing Bird),” is a dreamy creature with colorful striped horns, long skinny legs, a pink tail with peacock feathers painted onto it and orange duck feet.
Edgar Israel Camargo Reyes, another artist whose alebrijes (pronounced ah-leh-bree-hehs) are also on the island, said he is inspired by what he sees.
“It’s like this: I see a beetle, and I like its face, its body,” he said in Spanish. “But I would like to put the feet of a rooster … and then I do it, and we see what happens.”
Besides Fernández and Reyes, Perla Miriam Salgado Zamorano and Alejandro Camacho are the other artists whose works are on display in this free traveling exhibition.
Minnesota Latino Museum‘s executive director Aaron Johnson-Ortiz first encountered alebrijes three years ago, when they were on view at the Mexican Cultural Center DuPage, a community arts organization in West Chicago, Ill.