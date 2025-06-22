For CHS Rochester director, the office means Minnesota farms and a 2023 GMC Sierra

OSTRANDER, MINN. — On a sunny June afternoon, the first green shoots of corn and soybeans were just starting to color the fields surrounding a grain elevator in a small town south of Rochester.
But that future crop was in the back of Bryan Lewis’ mind. Instead, the director of operations for CHS Rochester was still contending with last year’s harvest, namely the 20,000 tons of corn scooped from a pile on the ground into a constant stream of trucks.
“We only have so much capacity, so we always use the ground pile as overfill‚” he said. “Every year, we cover that pile and save it for whenever we can get it to market.”
Lewis oversees the cooperative’s grain elevators and ag retail locations in southeastern Minnesota. Leading a team of about 110 people, Lewis conducts an orchestra of inputs, outputs, inventory and expertise that make the business of farming come to life.
Though the term “ag retail” might evoke images of a farm-and-feed store, there are no shopping carts where Lewis works.
“You think about the bag of fertilizer you could buy at Fleet Farm,” he said. “We’re that bag of fertilizer for a grower that covers a lot more ground.”
Through its ag retailers, Inver Grove Heights-based CHS sells seeds, crop protection, fertilizers and fuels; employs agronomists who advise farmers; and buys, stores and markets grain come harvest. CHS typically sells the corn at the Ostrander grain elevator to ethanol plants, while soybeans stored there mostly go to crush plants that make soybean oil.
With a broad territory to cover, Lewis said his 2023 GMC Sierra is his office. He drives hundreds of cumulative miles between CHS sites across the region, from Claremont to Grand Meadow to Wykoff and beyond.