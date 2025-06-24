Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
Weird Al Yankovic
Forty-some years into his career, MTV relic Weird Al is undertaking his Bigger & Weirder Tour. It will be the musical parody king’s biggest grossing tour with his biggest band (eight members). It’s so big that he’s coming to Minnesota twice, first to Red Wing and later to Waite Park in September. And he’ll do 20 costume changes while offering more than 30 fun-filled numbers. The underappreciated accordionist promises his new medley, “Polkamania,” as well as such old favorites as “Fat” and “Smells Like Nirvana,” proving that some people are forever in touch with their 11-year-old selves. (8 p.m. Sat. Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Red Wing. $39-$175, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Lost Bayou Ramblers
There’s enough demand for this exuberant, punk-spirited Cajun band on the southern end of the Mississippi River that it rarely makes it this far north. Don’t miss this chance if you fancy yourself a fan of Louisiana roots music — or any music that can dually make you sweat and swoon. Led by brothers Andre and Louis Michot, the Lafayette-based sextet counts Jack White and Arcade Fire as fans and has won two Grammys, including one last year for “Live: Orpheum Theater NOLA,” a collaboration with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. The multinational youth ensemble Ethno USA on the Road opens. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. $20, thecedar.org)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Blue Ox Festival
The folk, bluegrass and jam-band camping festival has a potent mix for its annual three-day affair in Eau Claire, Wis. Headliners are Sam Bush Band on Thursday, Greensky Bluegrass on Friday and Warren Haynes Band featuring the guitar slinger of Gov’t Mule and Allman Brothers fame on Saturday. With more than 25 artists, the lineup is deep and diverse with the likes of alt-country star Margo Price, ace picker Molly Tuttle and the soulful St. Paul & the Broken Bones as well as Minnesota’s own Charlie Parr, Molly Brandt and Pert Near Sandstone. (Thu.-Sat. Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Av., Eau Claire, Wis. $139 and up, blueoxmusicfestival.com)
J.B.
The Klituation
Now a multicity affair after another party recently in San Francisco, the all-female hip-hop bash has taken on new relevance amid the current political climate. This weekend, it’s also taking on a Pride rallying cry and showcasing gender nonconforming talent. Ringleader DJ Keezy, who started the event in 2016, is bringing back her core group, including her regular collaborator BdotCroc, rapper-turned-state-legislator Maria Isa and longtime Lizzo cohort Sophia Eris. Other participants include Xina, DJ Zora, Jupiter, TNA and Micamaryjane. (9 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. $22, axs.com)
C.R.