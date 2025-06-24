Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Forty-some years into his career, MTV relic Weird Al is undertaking his Bigger & Weirder Tour. It will be the musical parody king’s biggest grossing tour with his biggest band (eight members). It’s so big that he’s coming to Minnesota twice, first to Red Wing and later to Waite Park in September. And he’ll do 20 costume changes while offering more than 30 fun-filled numbers. The underappreciated accordionist promises his new medley, “Polkamania,” as well as such old favorites as “Fat” and “Smells Like Nirvana,” proving that some people are forever in touch with their 11-year-old selves. (8 p.m. Sat. Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Red Wing. $39-$175, ticketmaster.com)