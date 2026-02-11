KARE 11 hires new sports anchor

Get used to seeing a new face on the Minnesota sports sidelines.
Ashley Moore has joined the KARE 11 sports team as a multiskilled journalist and anchor. She previously covered high school sports in Denver and East Texas.
“Ashley’s passion for sports storytelling and her ability to connect with athletes and fans make her a terrific addition to our team,” KARE news director Matt Kummer said. “Her experience covering high school and community sports, along with her appreciation and understanding of Minnesota’s rich sports legacy will help us deepen our coverage across platforms.”
Moore grew up in Texas, but the Twin Cities market has been on her radar for some time.
“I’ve loved Minnesota sports, and especially the Lynx, for as long as I can remember,” said Moore, who attended the University of Houston and Syracuse University. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to cover Minneapolis’ outstanding teams and to connect with the athletes, teams and fans that define this city’s vibrant sports community.”
In an Instagram post, Moore wrote that she’ll be covering the Lynx, Vikings, Timberwolves, Twins and prep sports.
In the past five years, KARE has had to adjust to the departures of sports anchors Eric Perkins, who was with the NBC affiliate for 25 years, and Randy Shaver, who continued to cover prep sports even after transferring to news.
The station hired Reggie Wilson to be its primary sports personality in 2021, but he left earlier this year after KARE eliminated his position as sports director.