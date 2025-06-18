Martin Zellar forced off guitar at Minnesota gigs after ‘playing through a lot of pain’

With another busy summer of gigs lined up around the Upper Midwest, Gear Daddies frontman Martin Zellar revealed to fans he’s suffering from osteoarthritis and can hardly play guitar anymore.
“My problems are ones you might expect for someone who’s spent 45+ years as a professional musician: my hands, wrists, and ears are in rough shape,” Zellar, 62, wrote in his newsletter ahead of his slew of shows — including the kickoff to Shakopee’s popular Rhythm on the Rails summer concert series Wednesday night (6-9 p.m.), where he’s performing with his Neil Diamond tribute band.
“For now, I’ll be slowing down on live performances and concentrating on singing for most of those I do,” he added. “Which means I’ll be adding another guitar player to the mix.”
Zellar told the Star Tribune he has two different guitarists lined up to fill in on stage, one a recognizable name: Wilson Zellar, his eldest of two sons, who has his own band, Dad Bod, and helped sculpt his dad’s last solo album, 2023’s “Head West.” The other is Luke Kramer, who has long played with GB Leighton.
As familiar and well suited as these younger slingers are to Zellar, however, he admitted giving up the guitar has been difficult.
“My playing has always been more about conducting the band — setting tempo and dynamics and tweaking things mid-song if they aren’t feeling right,” he explained. “I feel like a lot of what makes my songs my songs are the dynamics; if I can’t dictate that, they change. There’s a reason so many of my songs kick off with only me.”
Zellar also admitted to another unexpected challenge from sidelining his guitar work: He started to occasionally forget lyrics, too.
“My muscle memory, built over many years, involves singing and playing together, and not doing that threw me off,” he said.