Top 5 beer festivals around Minnesota this summer

While the St. Paul Saints are on the road in Omaha, beer makers from around the country will take over the team’s home field. This inaugural event is an offshoot of the eighth annual spring craft beer fest put on at the Minneapolis Convention Center by Colorado’s Craft Beer & Brewing magazine/website, with the Saints acting as a partner. More than 100 breweries and distilleries are promised, along with music, vendors, artisans and maybe an appearance by the Saints’ pig mascot Mudonna — if she hasn’t sopped up too much of the spilled beer.