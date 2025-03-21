Eat & Drink

Minneapolis craft-brew pioneer Dangerous Man will shut down all operations

The Nordeast brewery had moved operations to Maple Lake after shutting down its original taproom in 2023.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 21, 2025 at 4:55PM
Patrons had beers at in Northeast Minneapolis. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ cgonzalez@startribune.com - March 14, 2013, Big Three northeast taprooms in Minneapolis, Indeed, 612 Brew, Dangerous Man ORG XMIT: MIN1303151017370525
Beer lovers filled the original Dangerous Man Brewing taproom in northeast Minneapolis soon after its opening in 2013. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

One of the earliest stars of the 2010s-era craft beer boom in Minneapolis, Dangerous Man Brewing is shutting down operations at the end of the month.

“After 12 incredible years of crafting beer and creating community, the time has come for us to hang up the brewing paddle,” the brewery’s proprietors announced on social-media Friday morning.

“Like many in our industry, we’ve faced changes and challenges, and are in a position where we can make the call with intention, our staff, and future in mind.”

Dangerous Man’s beer and THC tonics will only be available in liquor stores or bars and restaurants until current supplies last. The brewery has one more beer coming off the line, fittingly named Last Call Imperial IPA.

Originally opened in one of Minnesota’s first brewery taprooms in northeast Minneapolis in 2013, Dangerous Man closed its once-popular taproom in 2023 after opening a new production facility in Maple Lake, an hour northwest of the old site.

Plans were drawn up last year — and money was even raised through a crowdfunding campaign — to open a beer garden and taproom at the Maple Lake site, but the brewery fell short on financing for the updates. Its announcement Friday said that donors in its fundraising campaign for the new beer garden will be automatically refunded.

Named after the heavy beard on co-founder Rob Miller that purportedly scared children, Dangerous Man became known for many hardy and/or out-of-the-box beers such as its peanut butter porter and dry Irish stout. Its taproom, now the buzzy restaurant Vinai, also helped spark a trendy customer base in a part of northeast Minneapolis that now includes Young Joni, Oro by Nixta and Minari restaurants.

With an overabundance in local competition and a nationwide decline in beer sales, Dangerous Man follows a string of closures by other Minneapolis breweries in recent years that also includes Eastlake, Able Seedhouse, 612 Brew and Lakes & Legends.

Here’s more of what Dangerous Man’s team said in their farewell post:

“For 12 years, it has been our dream, our adventure, our ship of fools, our wild & wonderful ride. We’ve been lucky to share it with an incredible staff & community, creating unforgettable connections along the way. Dangerous Man gave us the chance to create, grow, and give back; from events & volunteer efforts to our community garden, taproom, beer alley & production space. We’ve witnessed amazing stories unfold — staff launching their own businesses, growing families, & chasing new dreams.

With more gratitude than sadness, we say goodbye. THANK YOU for the love & support you poured into Dangerous Man. As we wind down over the next few weeks, grab another pack, raise a glass to the memories & to all you hold dear. Let’s toast to the last call of something great & the beauty of new beginnings."

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

