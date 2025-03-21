Minneapolis craft-brew pioneer Dangerous Man will shut down all operations

One of the earliest stars of the 2010s-era craft beer boom in Minneapolis, Dangerous Man Brewing is shutting down operations at the end of the month.
“After 12 incredible years of crafting beer and creating community, the time has come for us to hang up the brewing paddle,” the brewery’s proprietors announced on social-media Friday morning.
“Like many in our industry, we’ve faced changes and challenges, and are in a position where we can make the call with intention, our staff, and future in mind.”
Dangerous Man’s beer and THC tonics will only be available in liquor stores or bars and restaurants until current supplies last. The brewery has one more beer coming off the line, fittingly named Last Call Imperial IPA.
Originally opened in one of Minnesota’s first brewery taprooms in northeast Minneapolis in 2013, Dangerous Man closed its once-popular taproom in 2023 after opening a new production facility in Maple Lake, an hour northwest of the old site.
Plans were drawn up last year — and money was even raised through a crowdfunding campaign — to open a beer garden and taproom at the Maple Lake site, but the brewery fell short on financing for the updates. Its announcement Friday said that donors in its fundraising campaign for the new beer garden will be automatically refunded.
Named after the heavy beard on co-founder Rob Miller that purportedly scared children, Dangerous Man became known for many hardy and/or out-of-the-box beers such as its peanut butter porter and dry Irish stout. Its taproom, now the buzzy restaurant Vinai, also helped spark a trendy customer base in a part of northeast Minneapolis that now includes Young Joni, Oro by Nixta and Minari restaurants.
With an overabundance in local competition and a nationwide decline in beer sales, Dangerous Man follows a string of closures by other Minneapolis breweries in recent years that also includes Eastlake, Able Seedhouse, 612 Brew and Lakes & Legends.