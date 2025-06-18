The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, June 19
Soul of the Southside
The annual Juneteenth celebration at the Hook & Ladder has turned into a full-blown music fest with two stages and a cool cross-section of 14 Black Twin Cities performers of varying genres — all for free. Gospel star Darnell Davis, who led the music at George Floyd’s funeral, headlines the outside tent preceded by wife-and-husband hip-hop duo iLLism, pop collagist Xina, R&B smoothie Ray Covington and more. The indoor lineup includes neo-soul great Mayyadda, budding rappers Fanaka Nation and Pierce Brown and jazz trumpeter Omar Abdulkarim. Art, food and history also are part of the mix. (Noon-8 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., free, all ages, thehookmpls.com)
The Head and the Heart
After adding slicker production and bigger sonic layers to their richly melodic jangle rock over the years with great results — “Shake” and “Lost in My Mind” became classic radio hookworms — the Seattle band has stripped down a lot for its new album, “Aperture,” also to great effect. It’s the harmonious sextet’s first self-produced album in 14 years and has garnered them strong reviews and yet another catchy heavy-emoting hit, “Arrow.” Georgia’s fiery folk-rockers Futurebirds and Minnesota-born Island Records newcomer Anna Graves open. (7:15 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $60-$170, axs.com)
Minnesota Orchestra
The orchestra’s commitment to bringing more music by African American composers to its programming peaks with its annual Juneteenth concert. Conductor Jonathan Taylor Rush returns, joined by the outstanding countertenor John Holiday. Its centerpiece is James Lee III’s “Freedom’s Genuine Dawn,” a musical setting of 19th-century equality activist Frederick Douglass’ speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?,” with Wordsmith as soloist. Also on the program are works by James P. Johnson, Mary D. Watkins, Michael Abels, Valerie Coleman and Carlos Simon. (7 p.m. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $15-$48, minnesotaorchestra.org)
The New Standards
An annual tradition that’s always one of the most popular nights in St. Paul’s Lowertown Sounds series, this year’s gig by the jazzy side project of members of the Suburbs and Semisonic will be extra special for a couple reasons. For one, another beloved vet of the Twin Cities music scene, Tina Schlieske, is also on the bill. Also of great note, the show will feature the return of TNS singer/bassist John Munson, who’s recuperating from a stroke and still struggling with his string work, but he’s anxious to at least sing again from the group’s deep repertoire of coolly revised modern-rock classics. (6-10 p.m., Mears Park, 221 5th St. E., St. Paul, free, lowertownsounds.com)
Also: Justin Moore, the voice of 10 No. 1 country hits including “You Look Like I Need a Drink,” teams with fellow Arkansas country vet Joe Nichols, remembered for “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” (7 p.m. Ledge Amphitheater, Waite Park, $50 and up); Dennis Spears, Judi Vinar and Wolverines Quartet will offer a Juneteenth tribute to the late, great Twin Cities vocal luminary Debbie Duncan (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35.77 and up); venerable Midwest singer/songwriter Iris DeMent delved into social commentary on her latest, 2023’s “Workin’ on a World,” with a bit of protest songs about gun violence and climate change (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $49-$69); former Galaxie 500 and longtime Luna bandleader Dean Wareham is out touting a new solo album produced by Low collaborator Kramer, “That’s the Price of Loving Me” (8 p.m. Turf Club, $25); the Twin Cities’ dean of scream Curtiss A has his monthly gig with the Dark Click (7-10 p.m. Minnesota Music Cafe, $10).
Friday, June 20
Twin Cities Jazz Festival
It’s bigger than Taste of Minnesota, and it boasts way more artists than Minnesota Yacht Club. Now in its 27th year, TC Jazz Fest is the metro’s biggest free music festival, with dozens of acts spread across 20 venues in two days. The main stage is outdoors in Mears Park in St. Paul’s Lowertown, where Friday’s headliner is esteemed jazz pianist Emmet Cohen joined by the enduring vocal institution the Four Freshmen (including Minnesota’s own Jake Baldwin). Topping Saturday’s bill is Catherine Russell, a versatile and deeply soulful vocalist who has had a Grammy-nominated solo career (her latest, 2024’s “My Ideal” features pianist Sean Mason, who will join her) as well as extensive work as a background vocalist with Steely Dan and David Bowie, among others. The lineup is bursting with locals (from Connie Evingson to L.A. Buckner & Big Homie) and out-of-town music makers (from New York’s Teri Roiger to Colombia’s Las Guaracheras) in multiple places (from Berlin in Minneapolis’ North Loop to Metronome Brewery in Lowertown St. Paul). Bring a folding chair. (Fri.-Sat. various venues, free, twincitiesjazzfestival.com)
Winstock
It’s the Little Country Fest That Could, the two-day hoedown that’s the traditional kickoff to country festival season. For their 31st event, the folks in Winsted, Minn., have landed a couple of bearded stars to headline. On Friday, it’s Jordan Davis, the Louisiana native who has seen his first nine singles all reach the Top 5 on Billboard’s country airplay chart. Yes, radio airplay still matters in Nashville, and Davis has been making noise with “Buy Dirt” (featuring Luke Bryan) and the recent “I Ain’t Sayin,’” from his upcoming third album, “Learn the Hard Way,” due in August. Saturday stars Thomas Rhett, who boasts 20 No. 1 country songs, a mix of ballads like “Die a Happy Man” and bops like “Beer Can’t Fix.” Also slated for Winstock are Scotty McCreery, Locash, Clint Black, Priscilla Block and Dustin Lynch. (4 p.m. Fri. & 12:30 p.m. Sat., festival grounds, 3233 230th St., Winsted, Minn., $180 and up, winstockfestival.com)
Nellie McKay
The New York cabaret darling just released “Gee Whiz: The Get Away From Me Demos,” a collection that led to her brilliant groundbreaking 2004 debut album, “Get Away From Me.” Back then, she was a precocious and provocative 19-year-old mining cabaret, jazz, rap, theater music, dance-pop and cheeky pop-culture references. Her theatrical rap “Sari” had special Minnesota resonance because she was sorry about the death of then-Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone. While McKay delves into more conventional and yet witty material these days, her 2023 track “Make a Wish” might be the sharp-tongued singer/songwriter’s most biting social commentary. In concert, the singing pianist is invariably a playful, stream-of-consciousness mix of refined musicality, wicked commentary and one-of-a-kind entertainment. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $41.95 and up, dakotacooks.com)