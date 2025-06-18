The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Boston’s sunny, feel-good, reggae-infused hippie strummers Dispatch are wisely taking it outside this time around on tour for their ninth album, “Yellow Jacket,” and have turned into a mini-fest of sorts with fun openers the John Butler Trio, Donovan Frankenreiter and Illiterate Light (5 p.m. Surly Brewing Festival Field, $55); the Carlile Family Band, featuring Brandi Carlile’s brother and his two kids, returns to Urban Growler for a couple hours of folk and Americana (5 p.m., $20); a new grassroots org called the Minnesota Music Resistance is hosting a benefit for the American Civil Liberties Union with a coolly eclectic lineup of local rockers including Turn Turn Turn, the Muatas, the Silent Treatment, Dad Bod, Ganser and Christy Costello (2-7 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, $39); it’s an Black Music Month program celebrating songs of strength and hope by Roberta Flack, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Staples Singers and others delivered by some of the Twin Cities finest including Kathleen Johnson, Cornisha Garmon and Rhonda Johnson (7 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, $37.80 and up); Minneapolis’ stellar jazz songbird Connie Evingson interprets the songbook of Dave Frishberg, St. Paul’s wittiest songwriter known for “Peel Me a Grape,” with pianist Jon Weber (4 p.m. Crooners, $37.89 and up); “Lullaby” hitmaker Shawn Mullins revisits turn-of-the-century in alt-rock (7 p.m. the Dakota, $41.95 and up).