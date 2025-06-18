Music

The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Highlights for June 19-25 include Twin Cities Jazz Festival, Juneteenth celebrations, Winstock, the Head and the Heart and Lost Bayou Ramblers.

By Jon Bream and

Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 12:00PM
Catherine Russell will headline at Twin Cities Jazz Festival on Saturday in Mears Park in St. Paul's Lowertown. (Arnulfo Franco/The Associated Press)

Thursday, June 19

Soul of the Southside

The annual Juneteenth celebration at the Hook & Ladder has turned into a full-blown music fest with two stages and a cool cross-section of 14 Black Twin Cities performers of varying genres — all for free. Gospel star Darnell Davis, who led the music at George Floyd’s funeral, headlines the outside tent preceded by wife-and-husband hip-hop duo iLLism, pop collagist Xina, R&B smoothie Ray Covington and more. The indoor lineup includes neo-soul great Mayyadda, budding rappers Fanaka Nation and Pierce Brown and jazz trumpeter Omar Abdulkarim. Art, food and history also are part of the mix. (Noon-8 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., free, all ages, thehookmpls.com)

The Head and the Heart

After adding slicker production and bigger sonic layers to their richly melodic jangle rock over the years with great results — “Shake” and “Lost in My Mind” became classic radio hookworms — the Seattle band has stripped down a lot for its new album, “Aperture,” also to great effect. It’s the harmonious sextet’s first self-produced album in 14 years and has garnered them strong reviews and yet another catchy heavy-emoting hit, “Arrow.” Georgia’s fiery folk-rockers Futurebirds and Minnesota-born Island Records newcomer Anna Graves open. (7:15 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $60-$170, axs.com)

Minnesota Orchestra

The orchestra’s commitment to bringing more music by African American composers to its programming peaks with its annual Juneteenth concert. Conductor Jonathan Taylor Rush returns, joined by the outstanding countertenor John Holiday. Its centerpiece is James Lee III’s “Freedom’s Genuine Dawn,” a musical setting of 19th-century equality activist Frederick Douglass’ speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?,” with Wordsmith as soloist. Also on the program are works by James P. Johnson, Mary D. Watkins, Michael Abels, Valerie Coleman and Carlos Simon. (7 p.m. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $15-$48, minnesotaorchestra.org)

The New Standards

An annual tradition that’s always one of the most popular nights in St. Paul’s Lowertown Sounds series, this year’s gig by the jazzy side project of members of the Suburbs and Semisonic will be extra special for a couple reasons. For one, another beloved vet of the Twin Cities music scene, Tina Schlieske, is also on the bill. Also of great note, the show will feature the return of TNS singer/bassist John Munson, who’s recuperating from a stroke and still struggling with his string work, but he’s anxious to at least sing again from the group’s deep repertoire of coolly revised modern-rock classics. (6-10 p.m., Mears Park, 221 5th St. E., St. Paul, free, lowertownsounds.com)

Also: Justin Moore, the voice of 10 No. 1 country hits including “You Look Like I Need a Drink,” teams with fellow Arkansas country vet Joe Nichols, remembered for “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” (7 p.m. Ledge Amphitheater, Waite Park, $50 and up); Dennis Spears, Judi Vinar and Wolverines Quartet will offer a Juneteenth tribute to the late, great Twin Cities vocal luminary Debbie Duncan (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35.77 and up); venerable Midwest singer/songwriter Iris DeMent delved into social commentary on her latest, 2023’s “Workin’ on a World,” with a bit of protest songs about gun violence and climate change (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $49-$69); former Galaxie 500 and longtime Luna bandleader Dean Wareham is out touting a new solo album produced by Low collaborator Kramer, “That’s the Price of Loving Me” (8 p.m. Turf Club, $25); the Twin Cities’ dean of scream Curtiss A has his monthly gig with the Dark Click (7-10 p.m. Minnesota Music Cafe, $10).

Friday, June 20

Twin Cities Jazz Festival

It’s bigger than Taste of Minnesota, and it boasts way more artists than Minnesota Yacht Club. Now in its 27th year, TC Jazz Fest is the metro’s biggest free music festival, with dozens of acts spread across 20 venues in two days. The main stage is outdoors in Mears Park in St. Paul’s Lowertown, where Friday’s headliner is esteemed jazz pianist Emmet Cohen joined by the enduring vocal institution the Four Freshmen (including Minnesota’s own Jake Baldwin). Topping Saturday’s bill is Catherine Russell, a versatile and deeply soulful vocalist who has had a Grammy-nominated solo career (her latest, 2024’s “My Ideal” features pianist Sean Mason, who will join her) as well as extensive work as a background vocalist with Steely Dan and David Bowie, among others. The lineup is bursting with locals (from Connie Evingson to L.A. Buckner & Big Homie) and out-of-town music makers (from New York’s Teri Roiger to Colombia’s Las Guaracheras) in multiple places (from Berlin in Minneapolis’ North Loop to Metronome Brewery in Lowertown St. Paul). Bring a folding chair. (Fri.-Sat. various venues, free, twincitiesjazzfestival.com)

Winstock

It’s the Little Country Fest That Could, the two-day hoedown that’s the traditional kickoff to country festival season. For their 31st event, the folks in Winsted, Minn., have landed a couple of bearded stars to headline. On Friday, it’s Jordan Davis, the Louisiana native who has seen his first nine singles all reach the Top 5 on Billboard’s country airplay chart. Yes, radio airplay still matters in Nashville, and Davis has been making noise with “Buy Dirt” (featuring Luke Bryan) and the recent “I Ain’t Sayin,’” from his upcoming third album, “Learn the Hard Way,” due in August. Saturday stars Thomas Rhett, who boasts 20 No. 1 country songs, a mix of ballads like “Die a Happy Man” and bops like “Beer Can’t Fix.” Also slated for Winstock are Scotty McCreery, Locash, Clint Black, Priscilla Block and Dustin Lynch. (4 p.m. Fri. & 12:30 p.m. Sat., festival grounds, 3233 230th St., Winsted, Minn., $180 and up, winstockfestival.com)

Nellie McKay

The New York cabaret darling just released “Gee Whiz: The Get Away From Me Demos,” a collection that led to her brilliant groundbreaking 2004 debut album, “Get Away From Me.” Back then, she was a precocious and provocative 19-year-old mining cabaret, jazz, rap, theater music, dance-pop and cheeky pop-culture references. Her theatrical rap “Sari” had special Minnesota resonance because she was sorry about the death of then-Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone. While McKay delves into more conventional and yet witty material these days, her 2023 track “Make a Wish” might be the sharp-tongued singer/songwriter’s most biting social commentary. In concert, the singing pianist is invariably a playful, stream-of-consciousness mix of refined musicality, wicked commentary and one-of-a-kind entertainment. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $41.95 and up, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Halsey, the pop star behind the hits “Closer” and “Without Me,” is touting her fifth full-length, “The Great Impersonator,” her highly personal album about her challenges with lupus and T cell disorder (7 p.m. Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, Wis., $55 and up); Eau Claire Summer Jam Fest features a mix of classic rock and alt-rock faves including Lynyrd Skynyrd and Everclear on Friday and the Black Crowes and Collective Soul on Saturday (Fri.-Sat. Eau Claire USA Festival Campgrounds, $139 and up); Rondo ‘56, the powerful multimedia show about St. Paul’s Black Main Street that was displaced by I-94, returns with T. Mychael Rambo, Thomasina Petrus, Charmin Michelle and piano playing playwright Dan Chouinard (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $43.47 and up); New York jazz vet Teri Roiger pays tribute to Abbey Lincoln (6 p.m. Dunsmore Room at Crooners, free); greasy-haired, grimy-flavored U.K. dance-pop star Artemas has racked up viral hits such as “Favourite” and is fresh off gigs at Coachella and the Governor’s Ball festivals (8 p.m. First Ave, $30); Milwaukee-born, Twin Cities-rooted bandleader Greg Koch has turned into a funky, jammy guitar hero à la Cory Wong with his Koch Marshall Trio (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $25).

Saturday, June 21

Arooj Aftab

The entrancing Pakistani vocalist generated quite a buzz with 2021’s “Vulture Prince,” which was cosigned by Pitchfork, NPR and Barack Obama, among others. The record led to a Grammy for best global music performance in 2022, and last year, she delivered her much anticipated follow up, “Night Reign.” Featuring such divergent guests as Vijay Iyer, Kaki King and Elvis Costello, the New York-based Aftab offers an intriguing noirish record, with original lyrics sung in Urdu or English as well as a haunting, minimalist take on “Autumn Leaves.” (8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls. $52.12 and up, axs.com)

Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus

One of the year’s most reliably enjoyable Pride celebrations is this enormo-chorus’ season opener. Show tunes will be the focus of two concerts featuring Britney Coleman, a Broadway “triple threat” (skilled at acting, singing and dancing) last in town for the 2023 North American touring production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.” She’ll assist conductor Gerald Gurss and the chorus in a survey of songs from such musicals as “Chicago,” “La Cage aux Folles” and “The Sound of Music.” (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $28-$53, tcgmc.org)

Sunday, June 22

Boston’s sunny, feel-good, reggae-infused hippie strummers Dispatch are wisely taking it outside this time around on tour for their ninth album, “Yellow Jacket,” and have turned into a mini-fest of sorts with fun openers the John Butler Trio, Donovan Frankenreiter and Illiterate Light (5 p.m. Surly Brewing Festival Field, $55); the Carlile Family Band, featuring Brandi Carlile’s brother and his two kids, returns to Urban Growler for a couple hours of folk and Americana (5 p.m., $20); a new grassroots org called the Minnesota Music Resistance is hosting a benefit for the American Civil Liberties Union with a coolly eclectic lineup of local rockers including Turn Turn Turn, the Muatas, the Silent Treatment, Dad Bod, Ganser and Christy Costello (2-7 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, $39); it’s an Black Music Month program celebrating songs of strength and hope by Roberta Flack, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Staples Singers and others delivered by some of the Twin Cities finest including Kathleen Johnson, Cornisha Garmon and Rhonda Johnson (7 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, $37.80 and up); Minneapolis’ stellar jazz songbird Connie Evingson interprets the songbook of Dave Frishberg, St. Paul’s wittiest songwriter known for “Peel Me a Grape,” with pianist Jon Weber (4 p.m. Crooners, $37.89 and up); “Lullaby” hitmaker Shawn Mullins revisits turn-of-the-century in alt-rock (7 p.m. the Dakota, $41.95 and up).

Monday, June 23

Dave Wakeling is back leading the English Beat of “Mirror in the Bathroom” and “Save it for Later” renown in a party of ‘80s British ska (7 p.m. the Dakota, $74.91 and up)

Tuesday, June 24

After he moved from Havana to New York City in 1998, Pedrito Martinez won Thelonious Monk Competition for Afro Latin Hand Percussion and he’s gone on to a distinguished, award-winning career in jazz, playing with the likes of Eric Clapton and Wynton Marsalis as well as his own group (7 p.m. the Dakota, $41.95 and up); jazzy Australian groovers the Cat Empire are back with Chicago’s funky LowDown Brass Band in tow (8 p.m. Fine Line, $35).

Wednesday, June 25

Lost Bayou Ramblers

There’s enough demand for this exuberant, punk-spirited Cajun band on the southern end of the Mississippi River, so it rarely makes it up to north. Don’t miss this chance if you fancy yourself a fan of Louisiana roots music — or any music that can dually make you sweat and swoon. Led by brothers Andre and Louis Michot, the Lafayette-based sextet counts Jack White and Arcade Fire as fans and has won two Grammys, including one last year for “Live: Orpheum Theater Nola,” a collaboration with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. The multinational youth ensemble Ethno USA on the Road opens. (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $20, thecedar.org)

Also: Stanley Clarke, the illustrious jazz bassist, is back with N 4ever, his jazz fusion group that delivered one of the 2024’s best jazz shows at the Dakota (6:30 & 9 p.m. Wed.-June 26, $41.95 and up); Chan Poling and the Twin Cities enduring nervy dance-rock kingpins the Suburbs play a free show in the western ‘burbs (6-9 p.m. Excelsior Commons, free).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.

about the writers

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

