Recapping Brian Wilson’s six (off and on) decades of Twin Cities performances

Big Reggie’s Danceland, Exclesior, May 3, 1963 (Beach Boys): Brian’s first time on stage in the Twin Cities was at the same teen dance hall in the Excelsior Amusement Park on Lake Minnetonka where the Rolling Stones also famously played a year later. They did a free set in the park and then a ticketed show inside. Singer Mike Love later remembered the mob scene around the gigs. “Cars were jamming up the roads to the ballroom for miles around,” he said. “It got so heavy that the mob outside started throwing rocks at the windows to try and get in.”