Recapping Brian Wilson’s six (off and on) decades of Twin Cities performances

For a guy who famously bowed out of live performances during his old band’s heyday, Brian Wilson still managed to get in a lot of facetime with Twin Cities music lovers.
The Beach Boys’ legendary mastermind, whose death at age 82 was announced Wednesday, first came to the Twin Cities in 1963 for his group’s well-remembered local debut at the Danceland teen ballroom in Excelsior. He last played here in 2018 on one of the many solo tours that followed his 1999 return to the road, following decades of struggling with mental health issues.
Here’s a recap of those bookending Twin Cities shows, and the standout gigs he offered in between.
Big Reggie’s Danceland, Exclesior, May 3, 1963 (Beach Boys): Brian’s first time on stage in the Twin Cities was at the same teen dance hall in the Excelsior Amusement Park on Lake Minnetonka where the Rolling Stones also famously played a year later. They did a free set in the park and then a ticketed show inside. Singer Mike Love later remembered the mob scene around the gigs. “Cars were jamming up the roads to the ballroom for miles around,” he said. “It got so heavy that the mob outside started throwing rocks at the windows to try and get in.”
The Beach Boys continued touring throughout the 1960s, including stops at both the Minneapolis Auditorium and St. Paul Auditorium in 1965 and 1968, respectively, but Brian had stopped touring by then.
Metropolitan Stadium, Bloomington, Aug. 6, 1976 (Beach Boys): This outing was literally billed as the Brian’s Back Tour to help revive the band’s fading profile. Tower of Power and Boz Scaggs were added to the bill at the Twins Stadium to further boost ticket sales.
State Theatre, Minneapolis, March 13, 1999 (solo tour): His much-ballyhooed return to the road at age 56 on the Imagination Tour was a bit rocky, but an ornate 12-piece band steered him through a set heavy on “Pet Sounds” material and light on the old surfy hits.
Xcel Energy Center, June 27, 2001 (solo co-headlining with Paul Simon): His return moved into bigger venues with another American music icon serving as co-headliner. He played more of the early ‘60s hits with an encore of “Love and Mercy.”