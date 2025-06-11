Music

Recapping Brian Wilson’s six (off and on) decades of Twin Cities performances

The visionary Beach Boys leader’s death will remind Minnesota music lovers of his many local shows.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 9:07PM
Brian Wilson smiled and monkeyed around a lot in a playful concert at the Minnesota Zoo's Weesner Amphitheater in 2013. (Kyndell Harkness)

For a guy who famously bowed out of live performances during his old band’s heyday, Brian Wilson still managed to get in a lot of facetime with Twin Cities music lovers.

The Beach Boys’ legendary mastermind, whose death at age 82 was announced Wednesday, first came to the Twin Cities in 1963 for his group’s well-remembered local debut at the Danceland teen ballroom in Excelsior. He last played here in 2018 on one of the many solo tours that followed his 1999 return to the road, following decades of struggling with mental health issues.

Here’s a recap of those bookending Twin Cities shows, and the standout gigs he offered in between.

Big Reggie’s Danceland, Exclesior, May 3, 1963 (Beach Boys): Brian’s first time on stage in the Twin Cities was at the same teen dance hall in the Excelsior Amusement Park on Lake Minnetonka where the Rolling Stones also famously played a year later. They did a free set in the park and then a ticketed show inside. Singer Mike Love later remembered the mob scene around the gigs. “Cars were jamming up the roads to the ballroom for miles around,” he said. “It got so heavy that the mob outside started throwing rocks at the windows to try and get in.”

The poster for the Beach Boys' 1963 appearance at Big Reggie's Danceland in Excelsior. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Beach Boys continued touring throughout the 1960s, including stops at both the Minneapolis Auditorium and St. Paul Auditorium in 1965 and 1968, respectively, but Brian had stopped touring by then.

Metropolitan Stadium, Bloomington, Aug. 6, 1976 (Beach Boys): This outing was literally billed as the Brian’s Back Tour to help revive the band’s fading profile. Tower of Power and Boz Scaggs were added to the bill at the Twins Stadium to further boost ticket sales.

State Theatre, Minneapolis, March 13, 1999 (solo tour): His much-ballyhooed return to the road at age 56 on the Imagination Tour was a bit rocky, but an ornate 12-piece band steered him through a set heavy on “Pet Sounds” material and light on the old surfy hits.

Xcel Energy Center, June 27, 2001 (solo co-headlining with Paul Simon): His return moved into bigger venues with another American music icon serving as co-headliner. He played more of the early ‘60s hits with an encore of “Love and Mercy.”

Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, Sept. 30, 2004 (solo): Wilson himself smiled a lot as he and his big, orchestral-leaning ensemble masterfully worked their way through his long-sidelined symphony pop album “Smile.”

Minnesota Zoo, July 27, 2013 (solo): What better way to experience Wilson singing many of his sunniest classics than outdoors on a warm summer night? This playful set at the zoo’s Weesner Amphitheater will probably go down as the best of Wilson’s local appearances, and a top booking by late Twin Cities promoter Sue McLean.

Orpheum, Oct. 2, 2016 (solo): The 50th anniversary tour for “Pet Sounds” wasn’t a stellar showing of Brian’s worn vocals, but it did beautifully showcase his talent as a songwriter and arranger as the 11-piece band spiritedly yet intricately re-created the album and other classics.

Orpheum, Nov. 28, 2018 (solo): His last Twin Cities appearance was a Christmas show, singing seasonal songs he’d been loving since 1964’s classic “The Beach Boys Album.” Kind of a goofy farewell, but sweet. God rest ye, merry gentleman.

Brian Wilson last performed in the Twin Cities with his longtime Beach Boy bandmate Al Jardine at the Orpheum Theatre in 2018 on a Christmas tour. (Jeff Wheeler)
