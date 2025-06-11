Brian Wilson, Beach Boys visionary leader and summer’s poet laureate, dies at 82

They wanted to call themselves the Pendletones, in honor of a popular flannel shirt they wore in early publicity photos. But when they first saw the pressings for ''Surfin,''' they discovered the record label had tagged them ''The Beach Boys.'' Other decisions were handled by their father, a musician of some frustration who hired himself as manager and holy terror. By mid-decade, Murry Wilson had been displaced and Brian, who had been running the band's recording sessions almost from the start, was in charge, making the Beach Boys the rare group of the time to work without an outside producer.