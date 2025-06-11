Remembering Brian Wilson: Musical genius with Minnesota connections

With the Beach Boys, Brian Wilson created some of sunniest and giddiest music in the history of pop. He also crafted some of the saddest. How would he play his first Christmas show?
That’s how I began my review of Wilson’s inaugural holiday tour, which was in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre in 2018.
It was far from jingle all the way. In fact, it had all the makings of a blue Christmas and it’s not because the songs were sad. Being in the presence of a genius is one thing but being entertained is another. If Christmas is about comfort and joy, then Wilson seemed uncomfortable and unjoyful.
Wilson, who died Wednesday at age 82, was a musical genius. It’s long been said. Those words appear next to his name practically as often as the name of the group he made world famous, the Beach Boys.
Wilson created glorious mini-symphonies about summer fun — surfing, driving sports cars or just connecting with girls — as well as sometimes exploring more introspective and darker themes. Tunes like “Good Vibrations” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” among many, have not only stood the test of time but showcase his mastery of the recording studio with layering vocal harmonies and crafting arrangements for many instruments as eccentric as a theremin or as common as a full orchestra. He composed the music; others wrote the lyrics that Wilson or his cousin Mike Love sang in the Beach Boys.
But there was another side to Wilson. Mental illness. Wilson was a tortured soul. Maybe it was because of abuse from his demanding father Murry, maybe it was because of his experimenting with LSD in his youth, maybe it was because of the controversial therapy techniques of Dr. Eugene Landy in adulthood. Maybe it was because of the voices he heard in his head. Maybe it was just inexplicable depression.
I rode in an elevator with Wilson backstage at a Minneapolis concert in 1999. He stood statue like, staring straight ahead, silent, lost in his own world. It was the same Buddha-like presence he had onstage, sitting rather motionless at the grand piano, turning his good ear to the band (he was deaf in his right ear), reading the lyrics off a teleprompter.
When I interviewed Wilson by telephone in 2016, I apparently caught him on a good day. Unlike our previous chats when he offered short, almost rote comments, this time he sounded enthusiastic, cheery, happy even.