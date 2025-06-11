Remembering Brian Wilson: Musical genius with Minnesota connections

At Wilson’s 2004 U.S. concert premiere of “Smile,” the Beach Boys’ legendary unreleased 1967 album, again at the Orpheum in Minneapolis, his countenance changed after his listless performance of Beach Boys favorites. Suddenly, for the “Smile” portion, there was a gleam in his eyes and the expressionless figure started dancing on his piano stool. Wilson was not only very in the moment but he also seemed to be transported back to the studio in ’67, hearing all those sounds of “Smile” in his head and just hoping his musicians would play them just right.