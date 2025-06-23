May home sales barely move as high mortgage rates, prices, weigh on housing market

NEW YORK — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes edged higher in May, as stubbornly high mortgage rates and rising prices made homebuying less affordable even as the inventory of properties on the market continued to increase.
Existing home sales rose 0.8% last month from April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.03 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Monday.
Sales fell 0.7% compared with May last year. The latest home sales fell topped the 3.95 million pace economists were expecting, according to FactSet.
''The sluggish sales activity one can attribute essentially to affordability,'' said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.
Home prices increased on an annual basis for the 23rd consecutive month, although the rate of growth continued to slow. The national median sales price rose 1.3% in May from a year earlier to $422,800, an all-time high for the month of May.
The U.S. housing market has been in a slump since early 2022, when mortgage rates began to climb from pandemic-era lows. Home sales fell last year to their lowest level in nearly 30 years.
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage has remained relatively close to its high so far this year of just above 7%, which it set in mid-January, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The low point for this year arrived five weeks ago, when the average rate briefly dropped to 6.62%. Last week, it averaged 6.81%.
Homes purchased last month likely went under contract in April and May, when the average rate on a 30-year mortgage ranged from 6.62% to 6.89%.