Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will return in October for first Minnesota gig in seven years

The Oct. 29 date at Xcel Energy Center falls halfway through a tour for the band’s new album, “Love Is Like,” out Aug. 15.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 23, 2025 at 4:13PM
Maroon 5's Adam Levine goes shirtless during the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Adam Levine couldn't keep his shirt on during 2019's Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta, but he might think otherwise in St. Paul in late October. (Mike Nelson — TNS - TNS/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fresh off wrapping another season of coaching on NBC’s “The Voice,” Adam Levine will return to using his own voice with his band Maroon 5 on the road this fall, including an Oct. 29 date at Xcel Energy Center.

Tickets to the Wednesday night date in St. Paul — where the “Girls Like You” and “Moves Like Jagger” hitmakers last played in 2018 — go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com at prices not yet publicized. Pre-sale options start Wednesday. The show’s opening act will be viral pop star Claire Rosinkranz, who broke out via TikTok at age 16 with the hit “Backyard Boy” in 2020.

Levine and his Los Angeles-based band announced the tour Monday alongside details of their first album in four years, “Love Is Like,” which is due out Aug. 15.

The first single from the record, “Priceless,” was a hit in Asian countries thanks to its featured vocalist, Blackpink rapper Lisa, but it failed to garner much traction in America. Now comes the second single off the record, “All Night,” also issued Monday.

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

