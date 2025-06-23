Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will return in October for first Minnesota gig in seven years

Fresh off wrapping another season of coaching on NBC’s “The Voice,” Adam Levine will return to using his own voice with his band Maroon 5 on the road this fall, including an Oct. 29 date at Xcel Energy Center.
Tickets to the Wednesday night date in St. Paul — where the “Girls Like You” and “Moves Like Jagger” hitmakers last played in 2018 — go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com at prices not yet publicized. Pre-sale options start Wednesday. The show’s opening act will be viral pop star Claire Rosinkranz, who broke out via TikTok at age 16 with the hit “Backyard Boy” in 2020.
Levine and his Los Angeles-based band announced the tour Monday alongside details of their first album in four years, “Love Is Like,” which is due out Aug. 15.
The first single from the record, “Priceless,” was a hit in Asian countries thanks to its featured vocalist, Blackpink rapper Lisa, but it failed to garner much traction in America. Now comes the second single off the record, “All Night,” also issued Monday.