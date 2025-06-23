Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will return in October for first Minnesota gig in seven years

Tickets to the Wednesday night date in St. Paul — where the “Girls Like You” and “Moves Like Jagger” hitmakers last played in 2018 — go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com at prices not yet publicized. Pre-sale options start Wednesday. The show’s opening act will be viral pop star Claire Rosinkranz, who broke out via TikTok at age 16 with the hit “Backyard Boy” in 2020.