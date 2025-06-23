Goodbye windshield stickers? Why Minnesota is looking to create a new kind of state park pass

Managers of Minnesota’s state parks are working on a new entry permit option that could lower its cost, make the annual pass easier to get and draw more visits to the outdoors.
Legislation this session tasked the Departments of Natural Resources and Public Safety with creating a plan for a pass that Minnesotans could buy when they register their vehicles or renew their tabs.
Part of the aim is to increase permit sales, bring in more money for park operations and promote more outdoor recreation.
Here is background on the concept and a timeline for when it could be implemented:
How a new park permit might work
One potential model for Minnesota is Michigan, which allows residents to obtain a park permit through vehicle registration. Implemented in 2011, the program lets residents who opt-in when renewing their tabs pay $14 for a parks pass, a $5 savings from the regular price.
DNR northwest regional manager Ben Bergey, who has a background in other state parks systems and their funding strategies, is leading Minnesota’s park pass project. He said that one lesson from Michigan is not to expect immediate buy-in from residents. Michigan had about a 13% participation rate early on; now it is nearing 40%. Revenue more than tripled since the new pass began, to over $42 million by 2023.
In Minnesota, 6% to 8% of vehicles have an annual park pass, Bergey said.
Window stickers are the most common way Minnesotans pay for entry to state parks, but residents can also can buy a specialty license plate as an entry permit and renew it annually. The cost of the license plate includes a $60 contribution to aid state parks and trails.