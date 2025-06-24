What makes a good Pride anthem? Twin Cities DJs name their top songs to spin

You can take the Pride parties out of the dance clubs, but it’s rare you see the dance-club spirit taken out of Pride parties.
Even now that they are happening everywhere from breweries and children’s museums to city parks and backyards, Pride events still thrive on upbeat and celebratory music. But who’s picking the playlist?
Here are what some of the Twin Cities’ most prominent or promising LGBTQ+ dance-club DJs suggest playing at your Pride party.
Larry Peace
All-time classic: Whitney Houston, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”
Said Larry, “That is a song audiences still love universally — especially during Pride. It’s almost spiritual as the energy in the room immediately elevates to 10. The audience simultaneously stops what they’re doing to dance and sing at the top of their lungs. ‘Oh, I wanna dance with somebody who loves me,’ is an impactful line and has a deeper meaning to a lot of people. To see that play out in real time, from the DJ booth, is pretty amazing.”
Newer classic: Chappell Roan, “Pink Pony Club”
“For similar reasons as Whitney. It’s another song that people lose themselves in, sing at the top of their lungs and bounce around the dance floor with their arms in the air. The energy that fills the room is infectious. If either of these songs are played at the right time during Pride, multiply everything I’ve stated by 10 and watch the people go.”
(Hear Larry in action at the Saloon’s Pride Block Party, happening Fri.-Sun., 830 Hennepin Av., Mpls., saloonmn.com)