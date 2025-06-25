The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, June 26
Blue Ox Festival
The folk, bluegrass and jam-band camping festival has a potent mix for its annual three-day affair in Eau Claire, Wis. Headliners are Sam Bush Band on Thursday, Greensky Bluegrass on Friday and Warren Haynes Band featuring the guitar slinger of Gov’t Mule and Allman Brothers fame on Saturday. With more than 25 artists, the lineup is deep and diverse with the likes of alt-country star Margo Price, ace picker Molly Tuttle, poetic indie-rock strummers Hurray for the Riff Raff and the soulful St. Paul & the Broken Bones as well as Minnesota’s own Charlie Parr, Molly Brandt and Pert Near Sandstone. (Thu.-Sat. Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Av., Eau Claire, Wis. $139 and up, blueoxmusicfestival.com)
The Killers
Following a residency in their hometown of Las Vegas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their “Hot Fuss” debut album last year, Brandon Flowers and the boys are playing a one-off underplay in St. Paul amidst a string of festivals, including venerable Summerfest in Milwaukee. At the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, it’s a private show in essence for Wells Fargo credit cardholders. But we wanted to let you know that the “Mr. Brightside” hitmakers will be coming to town in case you have a friend who scored tickets with their Wells Fargo plastic. (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, sold out)
Steve Earle
After leaving San Antonio and briefly stopping in Austin — where he decided the good weather, women and weed were too plentiful to get anything done — the 20-year-old ruffian who would later write “Copperhead Road,” “The Devil’s Right Hand” and “Galway Girl” landed in Nashville and officially began his career as one of Music City’s most notorious and revered songwriters. He’s marking that occasion with his Fifty Years of Songs and Stories Tour, a solo acoustic excursion featuring a deep trove of tunes played in chronological order. And chairs, too! (7:30 p.m. Uptown Theater, 2900 Hennepin Av., Mpls., $64-$106, ticketmaster.com)
Also: Rebranded with a new moniker, Hoofbeat Country Fest, formerly known as Country Fest since 1987, features headliners Riley Green on Thursday, red hot Lainey Wilson on Friday and old pros Brooks & Dunn on Saturday along with Gretchen Wilson, Ella Langley, Tyler Hubbard, Chris Young and others (Thu.-Sat. Chippewa Valley Music Fest, Cadott, Wis., $75 and up); Lakes Jam 2025 mixes country and rock with headliners Daughtry on Thursday, Riley Green on Friday and Gary Allan on Saturday and more (Thu.-Sat. Brainerd International Raceway, $189 and up); Dr. Mambo’s Combo, the all-star Minneapolis funk-rock institution that has been playing Bunkers every Sunday since 1987, makes a rare outdoor appearance at the much-appreciated Lowertown Sounds series, with openers Purple Funk Metropolis (6-10 p.m. Mears Park, free); Liverpool’s synth-pop pioneers O.M.D. are still going strong and making new music 39 years after landing the megahit “If You Leave” via the “Pretty in Pink” soundtrack (8:30 p.m. First Avenue, $43); superstar jazz bassist Stanley Clarke wraps up his two-night stand in Minneapolis with his new jazz fusion ensemble N 4ever (6:30 & 9 p.m. the Dakota, $41.95 and up); the ever-popular Twin Cities horn-happy Belfast Cowboys led by Terry Walsh return to the Belvedere tent for an evening of Van Morrison tunes (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $37.80 and up).
Friday, June 27
The Klituation
Now a multicity affair after another party recently in San Francisco, the all-female hip-hop bash has taken on new relevance amid the current political climate. This weekend, it’s also taking on a Pride rallying cry and showcasing gender nonconforming talent. Ringleader DJ Keezy, who started the event in 2016, is bringing back her core group, including her regular collaborator BdotCroc, rapper-turned-state-legislator Maria Isa and longtime Lizzo cohort Sophia Eris. Other participants include Xina, DJ Zora, Jupiter, TNA and Micamaryjane. (9 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. $22, axs.com)
Also: Dakota regular Stanley Jordan, the two-hand guitar tapping expert, teams with veteran guitarist and educator Mimi Fox (7 p.m. the Dakota, $41.95 and up); L.A. alt-pop singer Banks is touring behind her fifth album, “Off with Her Head,” which includes “I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend” featuring Doechii (8 p.m. Fillmore, $54 and up); summer jammers the Big Wu and bluesy boppers Davina & the Vagabonds top off another installment the Minnesota Zoo’s Wild Nights series, which includes access to the animal sites (6-10 p.m., $30-$40); the Palmer’s Pride Party will feature hard-rock faves All the Pretty Horses, Surly Grrly, the Mary Jam and Spit Takes on the patio (6:45 p.m., Palmer’s Bar, $15).
Saturday, June 28
Twin Cities Pride Festival
This annual two-day, four-stage fest in Minneapolis’ Loring Park has something for everyone. The entertainment areas speak to the LGBTQ celebration: the Stonewall Stage, the Rainbow Stage, Club Loring and the Power to the People Stage. More than four dozen entertainers are scheduled including Rosie Bottoms, DJ Shiek, Cindy Lawson, School of Rock, the Black Diamond Revue and Drag Duels. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Loring Park, Loring Greenway, Mpls., free)
Weird Al Yankovic
Forty-some years into his career, MTV relic Weird Al is undertaking his Bigger & Weirder Tour. It will be the musical parody king’s biggest grossing tour with his biggest band (eight members). It’s so big that he’s coming to Minnesota twice, first to Red Wing and later to Waite Park in September. And he’ll do 20 costume changes while offering more than 30 fun-filled numbers. The underappreciated accordionist promises his new medley, “Polkamania,” as well as such old favorites as “Fat” and “Smells Like Nirvana,” proving that some people are forever in touch with their 11-year-old selves. (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Red Wing. $39-$175, ticketmaster.com)