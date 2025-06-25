The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: Rebranded with a new moniker, Hoofbeat Country Fest, formerly known as Country Fest since 1987, features headliners Riley Green on Thursday, red hot Lainey Wilson on Friday and old pros Brooks & Dunn on Saturday along with Gretchen Wilson, Ella Langley, Tyler Hubbard, Chris Young and others (Thu.-Sat. Chippewa Valley Music Fest, Cadott, Wis., $75 and up); Lakes Jam 2025 mixes country and rock with headliners Daughtry on Thursday, Riley Green on Friday and Gary Allan on Saturday and more (Thu.-Sat. Brainerd International Raceway, $189 and up); Dr. Mambo’s Combo, the all-star Minneapolis funk-rock institution that has been playing Bunkers every Sunday since 1987, makes a rare outdoor appearance at the much-appreciated Lowertown Sounds series, with openers Purple Funk Metropolis (6-10 p.m. Mears Park, free); Liverpool’s synth-pop pioneers O.M.D. are still going strong and making new music 39 years after landing the megahit “If You Leave” via the “Pretty in Pink” soundtrack (8:30 p.m. First Avenue, $43); superstar jazz bassist Stanley Clarke wraps up his two-night stand in Minneapolis with his new jazz fusion ensemble N 4ever (6:30 & 9 p.m. the Dakota, $41.95 and up); the ever-popular Twin Cities horn-happy Belfast Cowboys led by Terry Walsh return to the Belvedere tent for an evening of Van Morrison tunes (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $37.80 and up).