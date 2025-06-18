Here are more than a dozen Pride events happening around the Twin Cities

The Twin Cities Pride festival is a little over a week away, but events are being held across the metro area over the coming days.
The main festival weekend events are scheduled for June 28 and June 29 in Loring Park in Minneapolis. On June 27, Twin Cities Pride is holding a youth night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Here are a number of local events where LGBTQ Minnesotans and their allies can celebrate Pride.
Pride puppet story time at the Minnesota Children’s Museum
The Minnesota Children’s Museum will host a family puppet story time event, with shows that showcase and celebrate “diversity of all kinds of identities and family structures.”
When: Multiple shows between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 19.
Where: The Minnesota Children’s Museum at 10 7th St. W. in St. Paul.
Sign up: The show is free with admission to the museum. General admission tickets can be purchased the day of for $17 or in advance online here for $16. Admission is free for children under one year old.
Gender-affirming makeup tutorials at the Hopkins Library
The Hennepin County Library will host Andie Le, a non-binary makeup artist, who will provide tips and tricks to achieving a gender-affirming look using makeup.