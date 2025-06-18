Twin Cities

Here are more than a dozen Pride events happening around the Twin Cities

From beer tasting to dating events to kids’ activities, see the Pride events happening in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

By Zoë Jackson and

Anna Sago

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 7:06PM
Parade participants carry pride flags during the Twin Cities Pride Parade on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Twin Cities Pride festival is a little over a week away, but events are being held across the metro area over the coming days.

The main festival weekend events are scheduled for June 28 and June 29 in Loring Park in Minneapolis. On June 27, Twin Cities Pride is holding a youth night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are a number of local events where LGBTQ Minnesotans and their allies can celebrate Pride.

Pride puppet story time at the Minnesota Children’s Museum

The Minnesota Children’s Museum will host a family puppet story time event, with shows that showcase and celebrate “diversity of all kinds of identities and family structures.”

When: Multiple shows between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 19.

Where: The Minnesota Children’s Museum at 10 7th St. W. in St. Paul.

Sign up: The show is free with admission to the museum. General admission tickets can be purchased the day of for $17 or in advance online here for $16. Admission is free for children under one year old.

Gender-affirming makeup tutorials at the Hopkins Library

The Hennepin County Library will host Andie Le, a non-binary makeup artist, who will provide tips and tricks to achieving a gender-affirming look using makeup.

Attendees can bring their own products or use the ones provided. There will be an option to have a photo taken after the event.

When: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 21.

Where: Hopkins Library, 22 11th Av. N in Hopkins.

Related Coverage

Music

The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

St. Cloud

Scouting the top 5 (free!) concert series in central Minnesota

Things To Do

Help color a mural, join the roller disco craze, dive into ArtBlast — plus six other free events

Sign up: The event is free, but it is currently full. There is an option to join the waitlist here.

Purrride by Insight Brewing

Insight Brewing will bring back Purrride, a charity event for queer Minnesotans and their furry friends, this year. The event will feature a kitten-snuggling booth benefiting Ruff Start Rescue, live music from local queer artists and Gender Fluid, a lemon and orange zest beer, with sales proceeds benefiting Twin Cities Pride.

When: 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 21.

Where: Insight Brewing, 2821 E Hennepin Av. in Minneapolis.

Sign up: None.

“Divas of Broadway” Pride Concert by the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus

The Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus will celebrate Pride with a performance of some of Broadway’s hits by leading ladies.

Songs will include “Good Morning, Baltimore” from “Hairspray,” “Do Re Mi” from “The Sound of Music” and “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked.” Special guest Britney Coleman, who has performed in Broadway productions of “Beetlejuice” and “Company,” will join the chorus for “All That Jazz” from “Chicago.”

When: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 21 and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 22.

Where: Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St. in St. Paul.

Sign up: As of Wednesday morning, tickets started at $28. They can be purchased online here.

Storytelling event by Queermunity

Queermunity, an event venue for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities, will host a storytelling event featuring three queer elders: Roseanna Hudgins, Frank Trnka and a special guest.

Each will deliver a 10-minute talk before participating in a facilitated discussion led by Kyra Crawford Calvert, a Queermunity staff member. Speakers will then take questions from the audience.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 22.

Where: The Queermunity space at 3036 Hennepin Ave. S. in Minneapolis.

Sign up: Register here. The event is free to the public, but a $5 donation benefiting the storytellers is recommended.

Pride festival by Bloomington Pride MN

Bloomington Pride MN will host its fifth annual Pride festival this year, featuring live music and entertainment, food trucks, local vendors and kid-friendly activities.

When: 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 22.

Where: East Lawn of the Bloomington Civic Plaza at 1800 W Old Shakopee Road in Bloomington.

Sign up: None.

Two Spirit Powwow by New Native Theatre

New Native Theatre will host its fourth annual Two Spirit Powwow, the only powwow in Minnesota specifically dedicated to honoring Two Spirit and LGBTQ+ natives. This family-friendly event will feature dancing, drumming, regalia, craft vendors and a community feast.

When: 3 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24.

Where: The Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E Franklin Av. S in Minneapolis.

Sign up: The event is free and no ticket or RSVP is required.

Pride beer tasting by Beer Dabbler

Beer Dabbler will host a beer and cider tasting festival featuring over 70 breweries and cideries. Plus, this year’s event will offer vow exchanges and renewals at the festival.

When: 5 p.m. for early access ticketholders, and 6 p.m. for regular ticketholders, until 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 27.

Where: Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place.

Sign up: Tickets are available here. Standard tickets start at around $60.

L(AID) by Theyvy Havok at Hook & Ladder Theater

The Hook & Ladder Theater will host a Pride party with performances by local burlesque, drag and pole artists as well as a DJ dance party and a supply drive. Proceeds will support the Community Aid Network and Twin Cities Trans Mutual Aid, which support LGBTQ+ individuals in the Twin Cities.

The event is 21-plus only.

When: Silent auction begins at 6 p.m., and performances start at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27.

Where: Hook & Ladder Theater at 3010 Minnehaha Av. in Minneapolis.

Sign up: Tickets can be purchased online here and in person at The Zen Arcade during opening hours.

Pride Shabbats by J-Pride

The Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis’s J-Pride, a group dedicated to supporting queer Jews and their allies in the Twin Cities, will host services honoring Pride month.

At the first, a “Tot Shabbat,” young families can get Pride gear such as rainbow flags and stickers, do a Shabbat-friendly craft and hear music by children’s artist Shana Banana before story time and a Shabbat blessing.

The second service is intended for individuals of all ages and will be led by Rabbi Aaron Weininger of Adath Jeshurun Congregation, Rabbi Heather Renetzky of Mount Zion Temple and Rachel Lipkin, a local Jewish musician.

Services will be followed by an Oneg, or social hour, with refreshments and snacks.

When: 9:15 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 28 for the Tot Shabbat and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the same day for the Pride Shabbat.

Where: Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. in Minneapolis.

Sign up: None.

Official Twin Cities Pride

The official Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place throughout the weekend of June 27, beginning with a youth night on Friday and ending with a parade through downtown Minneapolis on Sunday.

Other offerings include a new THC lounge offering edibles and tinctures, a “pet central” area offering animal-themed booths and activities, and over 650 local vendors.

When: Multiple times beginning Friday, June 27 to Sunday, June 29. See the full schedule here.

Where: Throughout downtown Minneapolis.

Sign up: No ticket or signup required.

The People’s Pride Festival

Another Pride festival that promises to offer an experience free of corporate sponsors and law enforcement will also take place that weekend, featuring a drag story hour, music and food. Masks are required at the event.

When: 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 28.

Where: Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis.

Sign up: No ticket or signup required.

Concert by Queermunity

Queermunity will also host a concert featuring Not Your Baby and Taylor Ngiri Seaburg, “two genre-defying artists whose soundscapes are as powerful as they are unapologetically queer.”

This event is 18 and older.

When: Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 28.

Where: The Queermunity space at 3036 Hennepin Av. S. in Minneapolis.

Sign up: Tickets are available here. As of Monday, prices started at $20 plus fees.

Stoplight Pride Party by GRRRL SCOUT

GRRRL SCOUT, a queer event company, will host a Pride-themed “stoplight party” with options to mingle with other singles or go solo.

Alongside musical performances by local drag queens and burlesque performers, guests have the option to choose a bracelet color according to their “vibe,” with green representing “single and flirty,” yellow representing “open to connections,” and red meaning “just here to dance.”

This event is 21-plus only.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 28.

Where: The Fillmore Minneapolis at 525 N. 5th St. in Minneapolis.

Sign up: As of Monday, ticket prices started at $34.25. They can be purchased online here.

Block party at the Butcher’s Tale

The Butcher’s Tale will host a block party on Pride Sunday featuring all-day disco dancing and drag performances. Artists include Rustina Phoenix Nuttz, Kat Wilderness and Mercedes Iman Diamond, who was featured on Season 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The Butcher’s Tale will offer food and drinks. This event is 21 and older.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.

Where: The Butcher’s Tale, 1121 Hennepin Av. in Minneapolis.

Sign up: Tickets are available here. Prices start at $24.50.

about the writers

about the writers

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See Moreicon

Anna Sago

Intern

Anna Sago is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune on the Today Desk.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

90 chaotic minutes: Where was alleged killer between two political shootings in Minnesota?

card image

Retracing the steps of the suspected assassin allegedly responsible for what prosecutors called “the stuff of nightmares.”

Twin Cities Suburbs

Maple Grove DFLer says gunman stopped at her house too

card image

Politics

Family member: Senator’s wife protected her daughter from assassin

card image