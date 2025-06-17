St. Cloud

Scouting the top 5 (free!) concert series in central Minnesota

As Summertime by George! kicks off its 14th season Wednesday, we look at the bounty of free concert series found in the St. Cloud area.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 17, 2025 at 1:00PM
Janelle Kendall's Perfect Storm performs at Summertime by George! in St. Cloud in 2021. (Jenny Berg/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ST. CLOUD – From big venues like the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud and the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park to local bars and patios, folks in central Minnesota can find live music every night of the week — especially in the summer.

The number of cities, community groups and businesses with a seasonal concert series has been growing in the St. Cloud-area in recent years. And the best part? A number of these weekly or monthly concert series are free.

“It’s an important place for people to come to gather in our community,” said Troy Fritz, entertainment chair for the Rotary Club of St. Cloud, which is in its 14th season of the weekly Summertime by George! concert series near downtown St. Cloud.

The event — which features an opener and headliner on the stage near Lake George, along with local food trucks and a special “Shandy by George!” beer — is 100% volunteer-run, Fritz said. And the money raised through beer sales, raffles and sponsors at the event is given back to the community through large-scale projects like a youth resource center and funding for its Preschool 4 Success program.

“Everybody just gets itchy to get back at it again and get in that weekly routine,” he said of the Rotary volunteers.

This year’s series kicks off Wednesday with Pamela McNeill’s Fleetwood Mac tribute, which got rained out last year. Fritz is already anticipating opening night when, without fail, dozens of people from the community seek out the guy by the stage wearing the orange Rotary shirt (it’s Fritz) for a hug or quick chat.

“Some of them have even shed tears telling me they’ve been waiting nine months for this to start up again,” he said. “And that’s exactly why we do this thing. It’s about the people.”

Kids spin at a playground while people gather for the weekly Summertime by George! concert series in St. Cloud in 2022. (Jenny Berg/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The success of Summertime by George! has spurred Rotary clubs in Willmar, Alexandria and Excelsior to create similar weekly concert series, Fritz said.

“One thing we talked about early on [was] if we could inspire other communities to do something like this, that also was an important legacy we wanted to leave,” Fritz said.

In the past decade, a number of other weekly or monthly music series have cropped up, including Powder Ridge’s Party on the Patio, which makes use of the summer months at the popular skiing, snowboarding and tubing venue in Kimball.

“We primarily just do weddings in the summer but we wanted something to draw out some people. I mean, it’s beautiful out here. We keep the grounds mowed and kept up,” said Shelby Hedtke, assistant general manager.

Hedtke said one thing that sets Powder Ridge’s event apart from other music performance venues in the area is the sprawling site where folks can spread out and play yard games or get comfortable on a picnic blanket.

“Families can come out and enjoy some live music, food and drinks — and their kids can be running around playing and there’s no issues with it,” she said.

The Party on the Patio series is the first Wednesday of the month. This year’s series kicked off with Americana artist MoeDeLL in June.

“It was our biggest one yet,” Hedtke said, “so we’re excited to see what the rest of the summer brings.”

Here are the details on five free summer concert series in the St. Cloud area:

St. Cloud Rotary’s Summertime by George!

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays from June 18-Aug. 13, with a break on July 2.

Where: Lake George/Eastman Park, 1101 7th St. S., St. Cloud.

What else you should know: Parking is free on neighborhood streets, at City Hall or St. Cloud Library. Bring your own chair or blanket. Beer is sold throughout the park but alcohol cannot be brought into the event.

Learn more: summertimebygeorge.com

Powder Ridge’s Party on the Patio

When: 5-9 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month through Sept. 3.

Where: Powder Ridge, 15015 93rd Av., Kimball.

What else you should know: Chairs and tables are available but folks are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. The restaurant has food and a full bar. No outside coolers allowed.

Learn more: powderridge.com

Folks gather for Powder Ridge's monthly summer concert series Party on the Patio! (Submitted)

Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society’s Music in the Gardens

When: Alternating Sundays at 3 p.m. through mid-August: June 22, July 6, July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17.

Where: Near the gazebo in Munsinger Gardens, 1515 Riverside Drive SE., St. Cloud.

What else you should know: The series is in its 26th year. Parking is free on city streets. The botanical society sells root beer floats, and Jupiter Moon Ice Cream has a small shop on site. The Aug. 3 concert has a memorial butterfly release.

Learn more: munsingerclemens.com

Sauk Rapids’ Rock the Riverside

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 28.

Where: The Clearing’s amphitheater on the Mississippi River at Southside Park, 195 River Av. S., Sauk Rapids.

What else you should know: The series is in its fifth season. Food trucks and beverages for sale, and people can bring their own food and drinks from home.

Learn more: theclearingmn.com

Cold Spring’s Rock the River

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month through Aug. 21.

Where: Alexander Park along the Sauk River in downtown Cold Spring.

What else you should know: Food and drinks, as well as Third Street Brewhouse beverages, are available for sale. Bring your own chair or blanket.

Learn more: facebook.com/RockTheRiver

about the writer

about the writer

Jenny Berg

St. Cloud Reporter

Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune. She can be reached on the encrypted messaging app Signal at bergjenny.01. Sign up for the daily St. Cloud Today newsletter at www.startribune.com/stcloudtoday.

See Moreicon

