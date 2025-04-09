St. Cloud

This pre-K program has a surprising benefactor — and so much success others may try it

The Rotary Club of St. Cloud — which sparked a similar youth program and the city’s popular Summertime by George series — hopes to hand off funding for this proven kindergarten-readiness effort.

April 9, 2025 at 10:00AM
Erik Boelz, a member of the St. Cloud Rotary Club, plays a game with preschool students, from left, Samuel Lawerence, Promise Wing, Isra Farah and Samira Omar at Madison Elementary School St. Cloud on April 3. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Little hands were everywhere to cap a recent week at Preschool 4 Success, a program that provides special preparation for at-risk 4-year-olds in the St. Cloud school district.

A couple of girls splashed with toys in a water play table, another played with dolls near a window. Two boys worked on a giant puzzle in the middle of the room, and several children crowded around a table armed with crayons and paper.

A teacher and a paraprofessional kept a semblance of order while several adult volunteers perched here and there on impossibly tiny chairs to get at the same level as the kids.

What was on display in the morning and again in the afternoon four days a week at three different elementary buildings is the culmination of a four-year partnership with the Rotary Club of St. Cloud. Since the program launched in 2021, the Rotarians have raised more than $400,000 to fund it — an amount matched by St. Cloud Area School District.

Those involved say Preschool 4 Success has had a priceless impact on children who likely wouldn’t be ready for kindergarten otherwise, and they have the statistics to prove it.

Pre-K student Isra Farah works on an art project at St. Cloud's Madison Elementary School. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

But as the Rotary commitment nears its end, future classes could depend on a bill before the Legislature that not only would expand access in St. Cloud but also might showcase potential benefits to other communities looking to close achievement gaps of their own.

“It’s really an opportunity gap and an economic gap,” said Gary Marsden, a retired former executive at Marco Technologies and Rotary co-chair of the program, who got a rousing response when he handed out paint supplies for the kids to take home last week. “Why are so many children not ready for kindergarten? That’s what we’ve been trying to address.”

Without the Rotarians, the children wouldn’t be here. And that would be a disappointment for Nikki Hansen, an assistant superintendent specializing in pre-K through fifth-grade education.

Those who participated in Preschool 4 Success in the past two years — the kids now in kindergarten and first grade — are 16% more likely to be on-target in early reading skills and 11% more successful in math than those who didn’t. Studies have shown that children who attend preschool are 20% more likely to graduate high school.

About half the kindergartners in St. Cloud participate in a preschool program — not counting federally funded Head Start, which also works with low-income families but is now facing a funding freeze and mass layoffs.

Preschool 4 Success goes a step further, getting those kids — many of whom are English-language learners — into the schools they’ll attend in the future and teaching them an integrated curriculum with district staff. Some lessons are as simple as how to take turns with a set of blocks, something Hansen encouraged on a classroom visit while sitting on the floor between two boys on the verge of an argument.

“So much of kindergarten is learning how to be a good peer and a good friend along with the numbers, letters and everything else,” she said. “Sharing is a tough skill to learn if you don’t have a peer to interact with.”

Preschooler Isra Farah plays with a baby doll, as teacher Nawal Ibrahim, right, helps another student at Madison Elementary School in St. Cloud. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Preschool typically costs about $250 a month per student for families in the St. Cloud school district to cover staffing and transportation. While some individuals and businesses in St. Cloud will still contribute to Preschool 4 Success in the future, and the district has enough resources to continue it next year, the plan was to pilot the program and find more permanent sources of funding.

State Sen. Aric Putnam, a St. Cloud Democrat, has introduced a proposal calling for $155,000 in state funding in 2026 and again in 2027 (matched by the district) to continue and expand Preschool 4 Success. Putnam — whose wife, Laurie, is the district superintendent — knows he’ll have to persuade his peers to approve the support for St. Cloud while there’s little chance of funding preschool statewide.

“It’s a really small investment for huge accomplishment,” said Putnam, who brought the bill before the Health and Human Services committee on March 26. “In the context of the state budget … it’s not a lot of money and the results have tremendous consequences on young people that pay off later in their education and their lives.

“One of the reasons I’m pushing this is because I want the rest of the state to know how we’re doing. This type of program can be configured to any particular area and carried out in different ways. It’s been a great public-private collaboration.”

Preschooler Alma Mohamed, left, plays a game with Rotary Club members Janet Watkins, center, and her husband, Donald Watkins. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Amy Trombley was at the heart of that. She got involved as vice president of education with the United Way of Central Minnesota, where she worked with local businesses to support the Rotary project. In February, she moved into a new role as vice president for community with the Initiative Foundation and continues to testify at the Legislature in support of Preschool 4 Success.

“The data doesn’t lie,” Trombley said. “There’s a $16 return on investment for every dollar spent on early childhood education for at-risk kids. We believe in building better humans right away in their formative years than to try and fix things down the line. You don’t see that ROI immediately. … But now they know how to hold a pencil the right way or they understand how to use scissors. It’s hard for some people to see the connection with economic development and community investment, but it’s there in the long run.”

Preschool 4 Success is the latest in a string of successful pilot programs for the Rotary Club of St. Cloud. Its Pathways 4 Youth, which supports those ages 16-24 at risk of being homeless, has been assumed by Lutheran Social Service. The Rotarians also introduced Summertime by George, a weekly free concert and festival series near Lake George that has been replicated in other cities.

“We start projects with the idea that we’re not going to run them in perpetuity, but we want to leave things better than we found them,” Rotarian Marsden said. “I think the business community sees Preschool 4 Success as a piece of the chain that leads to a better workforce.”

Preschool students, from left, Samira Omar, Munneer Salham, Steffanie Diaz, Falastin Abukar, and Asher Posey hold watercolor kits given to them by the St. Cloud Rotary Club at Madison Elementary School. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Despite Minnesota’s reputation for education, the state ranks 37th nationally in access to preschool. Iowa and Wisconsin, which provide funding for statewide preschool, rank fifth and seventh, respectively.

“Maybe this can be the trigger where communities can stand up and say, ‘This is too important; we can’t ignore it,‘” Marsden said. “I think it goes back to the adage that it takes a village to raise a child. What kind of village are we going to have if we don’t address the educational needs of, in St. Cloud’s case, predominantly immigrant children? You don’t plant a tree thinking you’re going to get any shade from it, but someday somebody else will.”

Kevin Allenspach

