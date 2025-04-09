This pre-K program has a surprising benefactor — and so much success others may try it

Little hands were everywhere to cap a recent week at Preschool 4 Success, a program that provides special preparation for at-risk 4-year-olds in the St. Cloud school district.
A couple of girls splashed with toys in a water play table, another played with dolls near a window. Two boys worked on a giant puzzle in the middle of the room, and several children crowded around a table armed with crayons and paper.
A teacher and a paraprofessional kept a semblance of order while several adult volunteers perched here and there on impossibly tiny chairs to get at the same level as the kids.
What was on display in the morning and again in the afternoon four days a week at three different elementary buildings is the culmination of a four-year partnership with the Rotary Club of St. Cloud. Since the program launched in 2021, the Rotarians have raised more than $400,000 to fund it — an amount matched by St. Cloud Area School District.
Those involved say Preschool 4 Success has had a priceless impact on children who likely wouldn’t be ready for kindergarten otherwise, and they have the statistics to prove it.
But as the Rotary commitment nears its end, future classes could depend on a bill before the Legislature that not only would expand access in St. Cloud but also might showcase potential benefits to other communities looking to close achievement gaps of their own.
“It’s really an opportunity gap and an economic gap,” said Gary Marsden, a retired former executive at Marco Technologies and Rotary co-chair of the program, who got a rousing response when he handed out paint supplies for the kids to take home last week. “Why are so many children not ready for kindergarten? That’s what we’ve been trying to address.”
Without the Rotarians, the children wouldn’t be here. And that would be a disappointment for Nikki Hansen, an assistant superintendent specializing in pre-K through fifth-grade education.