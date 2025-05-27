Why is the Ledge Amphitheater Minnesota’s busiest concert venue this summer?

Where’s all the music this summer?
With only one stadium show (the Weeknd) and only a handful of arena concerts (including Stevie Nicks, Linkin Park, Benson Boone), this looks like a slower-than-usual summer on the Minnesota concert scene. Except at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.
“We’re lucky. People seem to aspire to the place because shows have done well there,” said Chris Fritz, president of New West Presentations, which operates the 5-year-old city-owned Ledge Amphitheater.
An hour or so drive from the Twin Cities, the Ledge has 21 shows this summer, up 45% from last year. It’s a mid-sized venue — capacity 4,200 for seated shows, 5,500 for general admission — in a suburb of St. Cloud.
The Ledge has many things going for it: It’s picturesque in a rock quarry with trees and lagoons, with ample free parking, permanent restrooms and concession stands, food trucks and usually lower prices for tickets and concessions.
“I think it’s the vibe,” Fritz said.
Avid concertgoer Erik Moe, of Burnsville, agreed when he attended opening night in 2021.
“This is the perfect outside venue. The greenery, the rocks,” he told the Minnesota Star Tribune then. “This is amazing.”