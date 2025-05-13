Willie Nelson will bring Farm Aid to Minneapolis on Sept. 20

Willie Nelson is finally bringing Farm Aid to the Land of 10,000 Lakes and 65,000 farms.
Farm Aid — the nonprofit that fights on behalf of U.S. family-owned farms — will celebrate its 40th anniversary with an all-star concert Sept. 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota, it was announced Tuesday morning.
The 11-hour festival will feature the music of Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price — all of whom sit on the Farm Aid board of directors — as well as Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Waxahatchee and Minnesota’s own Trampled by Turtles, among others.
“For 40 years, Farm Aid and our partners have stood with farmers, supporting them to stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies and broken promises make it harder to keep going,” Nelson said in a statement. “This year, we’re proud to bring Farm Aid to Minnesota to celebrate the farmers who sustain us and to fight for a food system that works for all of us. Family farmers aren’t backing down, and neither are we.”
Jennifer Fahy, co-executive director of Farm Aid, said Minneapolis has long been on the organization’s radar.
“We were waiting for the right fit for a venue,” she said in an interview. “The university has been a great partner. It feels right in our 40th to come to a state that has been such a leader in the farm movement over these 40 years.”
The person who sparked Farm Aid is from Minnesota. Bob Dylan made a plea onstage in July 1985 at the massive Live Aid benefit concert, which raised money to fight famine in Ethiopia, about the need to help American family farmers with mortgage debt. Nelson took up the call two months later with a huge fundraiser show at the University of Illinois featuring more than 50 big names including Billy Joel, John Denver, George Jones, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, B.B. King, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Bon Jovi, the Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, Bonnie Raitt and, of course, Nelson and Dylan.
The planned one-off concert evolved into an annual event, usually held in September. In 39 years, Farm Aid has raised more than $85 million to help family farmers by staging annual benefit concerts.