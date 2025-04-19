A Nashville scene in Shakopee? Entertainment district and amphitheater could reshape suburb.

Erin McCoy is thrilled that a massive concert venue is coming this year to Shakopee, cutting down on the south metro resident’s commutes to the Twin Cities to see shows.
But McCoy, the vocalist of a genre-spanning cover band called the Indecisions, has another reason to get excited about the 19,000-seat amphitheater that Live Nation will run: A nearby entertainment district could bring breweries, restaurants and other lively establishments to Shakopee, giving local musicians like herself an opportunity to entertain crowds.
“I’d try to get my band to play there!” McCoy said while working behind the counter of Pearson Florist in downtown Shakopee.
Some 4 miles away, workers were busy building the enormous outdoor stage that will anchor the nascent going-out area. The venue — replete with two beer gardens, a sprawling turf lawn and “skyboxes” with room for 500 people — could open as soon as this summer beside horse racing and gambling hub Canterbury Park.
But it’s the 28-acre entertainment district soon to sprout in the amphitheater’s shadow that will transform Scott County’s largest city, Shakopee and business leaders hope.
Canterbury Park is undertaking the development, and ideas for its aesthetic abound. Jason Haugen, the company’s vice president of real estate, visited nightlife spots around the country for inspiration, from Nashville’s Broadway Street with its row of rollicking honky-tonks, to Dallas’ myriad entertainment districts with options for families, foodies and sports fans.
“What we’re envisioning really doesn’t exist here in Minnesota,” Haugen said, noting the company plans to spend the rest of the year refining plans for the district. “We’re thinking big.”
Shakopee already draws a diverse cross section of visitors, especially in the warmer months. Thrill-seekers flock to Valleyfair, gamblers go to Canterbury and Mystic Lake, and families pack the Renaissance Festival into the fall. The entertainment district could attract a previously untapped demographic year-round: revelers, foodies and music buffs.