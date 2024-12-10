Live Nation has been selected to operate the 19,000-seat outdoor amphitheater that’s scheduled to open in Shakopee next year, developers announced this week.
Live Nation will operate the new 19,000-seat Canterbury concert venue coming to Shakopee
The new concert venue is expected to serve as an anchor for other businesses in the upcoming Canterbury Commons, a $400 million entertainment district.
The new concert venue is expected to create 700 jobs and serve as an anchor for other businesses in the upcoming Canterbury Commons, a $400 million entertainment district in development near Canterbury Park.
Those behind the project, Swervo Development Corp., also released new renderings and details about the facility on Monday. Those include: a sloped, artificial turf lawn with space for more than 5,000 people, two elevated beer gardens with standing room and VIP skyboxes that can seat 500 people.
“This partnership is an incredible opportunity to create a venue that meets the needs of artists and fans. Live Nation supports artists with deep expertise that will bring many more amazing shows in our region,” Ned Abdul, president and CEO of Swervo, said in a statement.
Live Nation owns or operates more than 265 concert venues in North America, including 60 of the top 100 amphitheaters in the country. The Fillmore in downtown Minneapolis is owned by Live Nation. The U.S. Justice Department filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, earlier this year as fans have complained about high event ticket prices.
The Shakopee venue is expected to host more than 30 events every summer.
