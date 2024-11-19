Developers have a lot riding on Shakopee.
Shakopee to get a huge restaurant and entertainment complex next to Canterbury Park
Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar, the Stable entertainment venue and an 18,000-square-foot trackside patio are in the works for spring 2025.
The south metro suburb’s Canterbury Park development surrounding the racetrack and casino has had a number of notable restaurant openings in the past 18 months.
Now, details have emerged about the largest project yet to come to that area: Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar.
The huge new restaurant and entertainment venue, with an 18,000-square-foot patio overlooking the racetrack, will open in spring 2025.
The place will consist of a 6,000-square-foot restaurant with “classic American” fare, such as wood-fired wings and steaks; craft cocktails from a copper-topped and TV-lined bar; private dining; the trackside patio with another bar, fireplaces and lawn games; and a 7,500-square-foot live music and entertainment venue with an LED video wall called the Stable. The design of the complex, which incorporates jockey imagery and ginkgo trees, comes courtesy of Doerr Architecture and Bisou Consulting.
The ownership team cited Shakopee’s growth as a reason to bet on the area. The city’s population has more than doubled over the past 20 years, going from about 20,000 residents in 2000 to about 48,000 today. The population is projected to reach more than 62,000 by 2040.
“We are thrilled to be a part of that growth,” said co-owner Joe Berg, who also owns the Lumber Exchange Event Center in downtown Minneapolis and used to own the Pourhouse and other venues. “It’s also home to Canterbury Park, so I’ve had my eye on the community for a while.”
For Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar, Berg has partnered with real estate developer Ken Sherman and investor Matt Sherman, and Thomas Pivec, the operating partner of Lake Minnetonka dining complex Lord Fletcher’s.
Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar will join the already opened Bravi’s Craft Mexican Kitchen, Badger Hill Brewing and, most recently, OG Zaza. Barbecue restaurant Mr. Pig Stuff is coming soon.
Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar will open in 2025 at 1125-1135 Shenandoah Drive, Shakopee, boardwalkmn.com.
