A large, visible vacancy along Highway 169 in Shakopee will be filled with the North American headquarters for global audio company GN hearing aid business.
Hearing aid maker GN moving North American HQ to former Shutterfly space in Shakopee
The relocation will double GN’s space in the Twin Cities.
GN in 2025 will double its space in the Twin Cities by moving from Bloomington to the Shakopee building once occupied by digital photo company Shutterfly, which closed its local facility last year and laid off 250 workers.
GN has signed a 12-year lease for 218,437 square feet at the southwest metro property. The company makes the ReSound hearing aid, as well as other brands Jabra Enhance and Beltone.
Copenhagen-based GN employs about 550 people in Minnesota. More than half are in manufacturing jobs. Construction is underway to renovate the Shakopee building to develop a state-of-the-art hearing aid manufacturing, repair and shipping facility, GN said.
Mikkel Knudsen, president of ReSound U.S., said that the Shakopee space is twice the size of its current home in Bloomington. The move is driven by sales growth. The building’s position along Highway 169 also offers easy access.
“It’s just a perfect location for us. We have room for future growth as well,” Knudsen said. “We’re certainly planning on adding additional people to the business.”
GN’s move to its new building should be completed in early summer next year.
“Part of this facility is going to be an event center, where we’re going to be able to house up to 200 customers,” Knudsen said.
The property at 5005 Dean Lakes Blvd. has a current market value of $36.8 million, according to Scott County property records.
The state has a strong presence of hearing health companies.
Starkey Hearing Technologies, the largest U.S.-based hearing aid maker and one of GN’s biggest competitors, is based in Eden Prairie.
Minnesota also is home to the U.S. headquarters of Amplifon, an Italian global hearing aid retailer that bought Miracle-Ear in 1999. Miracle Ear was invented in Minnesota in 1955.
