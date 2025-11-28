Minnesota Catholic priest accused of sexual, physical and psychological abuse of woman

A central Minnesota Roman Catholic priest has been charged with sexually and physically assaulting a woman who had received his spiritual guidance.
Joseph Paul Herzing, 61, of Milaca was charged Wednesday in Stearns County District Court with one count each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and stalking, and three counts of threats of violence in connection with the abuse and intimidation that spanned from 2018 to 2022.
The Minnesota Star Tribune contacted Herzing on Friday for a response to the allegations, and he said, “I’ve been told I can’t say anything.”
Herzing, who said he has yet to retain legal counsel, declined to reveal who told him to keep quiet about the case. In the meantime, he is charged by summons and has a Dec. 29 court date scheduled.
Prosecutors say that in August 2024 St. Cloud police began investigating the reported sexual abuse of the woman, who also alleged physical and psychological abuse inflicted by Herzing while he was a priest in Little Falls and in St. Cloud.
The start of the investigation came nearly two years after the St. Cloud Diocese sent Herzing to treatment for what it said was “inappropriate boundaries” with the woman, the charges read.
In response to an inquiry from the Star Tribune, the diocese released a statement Friday detailing how it says it has dealt with the allegations against Herzing, including on Wednesday when Bishop Patrick Neary “prohibited him from all public ministry pending the outcome of the judicial process.”
The diocese statement said it chose treatment as opposed to disciplining Herzing when first alerted in 2022 to Herzing’s interactions with the woman because “there was no indication of physical or sexual misconduct.”