Help color a mural, join the roller disco craze, dive into ArtBlast — plus six other free events

1. Brush and Blossom
Calling one and all to help bring artist Audrey Carver’s newest mural to life by picking a brush to fill in details of the work. Meet with the artist and view live plein air painting. (1-4 p.m. Sat. Heidi’s Growhaus & Lifestyle Gardens, 7555 County Road 116, Corcoran. growhausmn.com)
2. Music in Kelley Park
The summer music series kicks off with a concert by the nine-piece orchestra Salsa Del Soul with styles of dance music ranging from plena to timba to salsa. (6:30 p.m. Fri. Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino St., Apple Valley. cityofapplevalley.org)
3. Minneapolis Movie Nights
Bring a lawn chair or blanket for a screening of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” where three teens ditch high school for a day of shenanigans. (7 p.m. Thu. Target Field Station, 5th St. and 5th Av. N., Mpls. mplsdowntown.com)
4. Rosemount ArtBlast
The eight-day event includes concerts, a quilt and fiber art show, arts and crafts activities, story trail, photo contest and puppets. (Various locations in Rosemount, see website for schedule. Most events free, some classes require a fee. rosemountarts.com)
5. ‘Love Transforms: Pride Night With Julia Starr’
Celebrate Pride with a drag show embracing diversity and acceptance. It will include performances by Julia Starr, Oblivia Nukem Jun, Starr Dust and Miz Frozaen. (4-9 p.m. Wed. Urban Growler Brewing Co., 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul. urbangrowlerbrewing.com)
6. ‘Two Spirit Powwow’
Emcees Deanna Standing Cloud and Trish Cook will introduce dance and drumming groups at the fourth annual powwow by New Native Theatre. Food trucks Trickster Tacos and Steven D’s will pull into the grounds and there will be other vendors, as well. (3 p.m. Tue. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. newnativetheatre.org)
7. Roller Disco
DJ Presto spins tunes for roller skaters who want to roll, groove and show off their skating tricks. (5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul. twincitiesskaters.com)
8. ‘Radical Joy’
The opening reception for Miko Simmons’ immersive exhibit at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery invites guests to ponder what joy means to them. (6-8 p.m. Fri. 1256 Penn Av. N., Mpls. maahmg.org)