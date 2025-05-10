Department of Government Efficiency causing confusion about when to claim Social Security

The timing for claiming Social Security benefits is contentious. The earliest you can file is age 62, and the latest age is 70. Monthly benefits are about 77% larger in inflation-adjusted terms for those who wait until 70 compared to filing at 62. The returns to waiting are attractive, which is why it has become standard advice to hold off filing as long as practical. (Filing at 70 is better than 69; filing at 69 is better than 68; and so on.) Social Security is inflation-adjusted longevity insurance: You can’t outlive the benefit.