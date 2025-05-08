White House $5K ‘baby bonus’ would do little to offset cost of raising a kid in Minnesota

There was a point, after the birth of her second child, when it didn’t make sense for Linnae Nelson-Seys to keep working.
Her pay no longer kept up with child care costs, so she left her Metro Transit operations job in early 2022 to instead stay home with her kids.
“There’s a little bit of wistfulness and sadness to me that I’m not a stay-at-home mom by this deep, abiding desire to,” said Minneapolis resident Nelson-Seys, now 42 and a mother of three children, ages 7, 4 and 2. “It’s just, the math doesn’t work to not be.”
The hefty cost of child care is just one of the financial pressures families face. On average — accounting for just the basics — it costs between about $200,000 and $300,000 to raise a child in Minnesota.
And it’s only getting more expensive. A March LendingTree study found the annual costs associated with raising a child have risen nearly 36% nationally since 2023. Minnesota was among states with the biggest cost increases through the two-year span, a nearly 30% jump.
New global tariffs President Donald Trump imposed in recent months are already raising prices for children’s products including car seats, strollers, cribs, clothing and toys, most of which are imported.
At the same time, the White House under Trump — who has said he’ll “be known as the fertilization president“ — is exploring ways to encourage women to have babies amid a broader pro-natalist movement.
Proponents of the increasingly mainstream movement, which warns of an apocalyptic future if birth rates don’t rise, include Vice President JD Vance and presidential adviser Elon Musk, who has reportedly fathered 13 children with four women.