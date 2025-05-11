New program at U of M facilitates veterans’ path from combat medics to doctors

Sitting in the back of a tactical vehicle on the way to training for the U.S. Army’s Special Forces, Sgt. Isaac Schneider told a fellow soldier he was thinking of taking on a career as a physician’s assistant when his military career was over.
“If you’re gonna be a bear, be a grizzly bear,” his friend responded. “Why not be a physician?”
A career in medicine was something Schneider knew he wanted after serving for years as a medical sergeant after joining the Montana National Guard in 2006, including during a deployment to Iraq. But goals of becoming an actual doctor struck him as lofty.
Still, Schneider took his medical college acceptance test (MCAT) and applied to several medical schools before he learned about a new University of Minnesota program helping veterans with combat medical experience transition to medical school. He was accepted, and is on the road to becoming a doctor.
Military Medic to Medical School, also known as MM2MS, started like any good idea: Over drinks in a hotel bar, the program’s director Chris vanBrenk said, laughing.
VanBrenk, a former Army Special Forces commander and a project manager for the Global Surgical and Medical Support Group (GSMSG), was stationed in Ukraine at the start of Russia-Ukraine war when he met Dr. Greg Beilman.
Trauma surgeons were visiting Ukraine through the American College of Surgeons in partnership with GSMSG to teach and help perform surgeries. Beilman was one of those surgeons.
“I was talking to Greg and we were all chatting and I was like, ‘You know, wouldn’t it be nice if there was a dedicated way to help get veteran medics into medical school?’” vanBrenk said.