Byron Buxton hits for the cycle, driving the Twins to victory over the Pirates

Atlanta- and All-Star Game-bound Byron Buxton played like an All-Star and then some Saturday at Target Field, where he became the 12th Twins batter in club history to hit for the cycle.
The Twins center fielder went 5-for-5, his seventh-inning solo home run capping the quadruple in a 12-4 beating of Pittsburgh before 26,496 at Target Field. That happened on the day fans lined up around the block to receive a Byron Buxton bobblehead doll.
The final blow was a towering blast that landed well up in the center field berm, just two days before he’s scheduled to compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby and three days before the big game itself.
Buxton’s double Saturday was of the ground-rule variety, a ball that bounced over the left field fence in the third inning.
His triple came an inning earlier, when he hit a drive to the center field wall and legged it all the way to third base, his fists pumping afterward.
He singled in the first and fifth innings.
The home run in the seventh was followed immediately by Willi Castro’s homer that gave the Twins a 12-3 lead.
Buxton became the first Twin to hit for the cycle since Jorge Polanco against Philadelphia in 2019 and the first Twin to do it at home since Michael Cuddyer in May 2009.