Certainly she is a celebrity. A former LSU gymnast — that’s where she met Skenes, who pitched for the Tigers — she’s better known now as a social media influencer, with about 8 million followers on TikTok and another 5 million on Instagram. She’s been known at times as the most-followed NCAA athlete and as the highest earner of “name, image and likeness” money. She was listed this week as one of Time’s Top 100 Creators.