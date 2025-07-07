Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will add Home Run Derby to his All-Star duties

Byron Buxton is going back to the All-Star Game and back home to Georgia, this time with his family.
And this time, after consulting with teammates, family and friends, the Twins center fielder is going as a Monday night Home Run Derby participant next week, too.
The last, and first, time Buxton played in the All-Star Game was 2022 in Los Angeles, when he homered in an American League victory at Dodger Stadium.
Much has changed in Buxton’s life since then. His third son, Baire, was born the next summer.
“The last time as far as family, it was four of us,” Buxton said. “To be able to make it back with my whole family this time is very special and to do it back home with this Twins uniform is a blessing.”
Buxton’s hometown of Baxley, Ga., is a little more than 200 miles southeast from Truist Park in suburban Atlanta, where Tuesday’s All-Star Game will be played.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli calls Buxton’s 20-homer 2025 season so far a “monumental return for this guy” and Buxton calls the chance to participate July 14 in the home-run hitting contest back home an experience too rare to deny.
He’ll compete against such sluggers as Seattle’s record-breaking Cal Raleigh, Washington’s James Wood and hometown hero Ronald Acuna Jr. with Atlanta.