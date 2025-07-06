Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is going home to Georgia for next week’s All-Star Game.
On Sunday, he was named an American League reserve, the second time he has received the honor. In his other All-Star appearance, Buxton homered in the 2022 game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Twins righthanders Joe Ryan and Jhoan Duran were not named as reserves Sunday but still could be added if any AL pitchers have to withdraw.
The All-Star Game is July 15 at the Braves’ Truist Park in Atlanta. Buxton, 31, was born and raised in Baxley, Ga., some 200 miles southeast of Atlanta.
“It means a lot,” Buxton said. “Everybody doesn’t get to play as many years as I do and to be able to do it with the Twins every year I make it is something special to me and my family. ... It’s just one of those things, going back home. I know I’m not going to play 30 more years to go back to Atlanta again. It’s that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
He celebrated his selection early by hitting a leadoff home run in Sunday’s 7-5, 10-inning loss to Tampa Bay at Target Field, his 20th homer of the season. It was his fifth leadoff homer this season and the 14th of his career, tying him with Chuck Knoblauch for fourth in Twins history.
Buxton is having a resurgent season, leading the Twins in home runs (20), stolen bases (16), RBI (53) and runs (56). Manager Rocco Baldelli called Buxton’s 2025 season “a monumental return for this guy” in a career that has been marred by injuries.
“He has been one of the top players in all of baseball,” Baldelli said. “It’s a kind of resurgence because he was still playing well for us. He was doing a lot of things. He was productive, but to be able to get prime Buxton basically every day — you’re getting it every day — that’s a whole different deal.”