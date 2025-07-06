Twins

Byron Buxton is chosen as Twins’ only All-Star

The Georgia native will return to his home state for his second All-Star selection; Joe Ryan and Jhoan Duran were passed over, for now.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 6, 2025 at 11:18PM
Twins star Byron Buxton celebrated his first-inning homer with third base coach Tommy Watkins on Sunday at Target Field. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is going home to Georgia for next week’s All-Star Game.

On Sunday, he was named an American League reserve, the second time he has received the honor. In his other All-Star appearance, Buxton homered in the 2022 game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Twins righthanders Joe Ryan and Jhoan Duran were not named as reserves Sunday but still could be added if any AL pitchers have to withdraw.

The All-Star Game is July 15 at the Braves’ Truist Park in Atlanta. Buxton, 31, was born and raised in Baxley, Ga., some 200 miles southeast of Atlanta.

“It means a lot,” Buxton said. “Everybody doesn’t get to play as many years as I do and to be able to do it with the Twins every year I make it is something special to me and my family. ... It’s just one of those things, going back home. I know I’m not going to play 30 more years to go back to Atlanta again. It’s that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

He celebrated his selection early by hitting a leadoff home run in Sunday’s 7-5, 10-inning loss to Tampa Bay at Target Field, his 20th homer of the season. It was his fifth leadoff homer this season and the 14th of his career, tying him with Chuck Knoblauch for fourth in Twins history.

Buxton is having a resurgent season, leading the Twins in home runs (20), stolen bases (16), RBI (53) and runs (56). Manager Rocco Baldelli called Buxton’s 2025 season “a monumental return for this guy” in a career that has been marred by injuries.

“He has been one of the top players in all of baseball,” Baldelli said. “It’s a kind of resurgence because he was still playing well for us. He was doing a lot of things. He was productive, but to be able to get prime Buxton basically every day — you’re getting it every day — that’s a whole different deal.”

Buxton helped manufacture the winning run in Saturday’s 6-5 victory over Tampa Bay. Leading off in the ninth inning with the score tied, he fell behind 0-2 in the count, then took four consecutive balls for a walk. He used his speed to advance to third on Willi Castro’s single, then scored the winning run on Brooks Lee’s safety squeeze.

“I think in his mind, this was always coming, and in my mind, it was coming,” Baldelli said. “But when you actually see it and you actually get it and it’s in front of you every day, it’s a beautiful thing.”

He will get his second chance to play against MLB’s best, right in his home state.

Related Coverage

Twins

Twins can’t finish off sweep of Rays as Tampa Bay scores three in 10th inning

“He’s going to be extremely excited to be playing in front of so many friends and family,” Baldelli said. “I mean, how many times is the All-Star Game played in your hometown and you’re having just a splendid season, and you get the chance to go? That will never happen for most guys. Even the greatest players in our game, that will probably never happen for most of them. It’s an actual once-in-a-lifetime situation.”

Ryan started Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay with an 8-4 record, a 2.75 ERA and Baldelli’s support to earn a place on the AL team.

“Joe, in my mind, clearly had another All-Star first half, and he takes a ton of pride in what he does,” Baldelli said. “He’d totally love to be out there pitching in an All-Star Game and being acknowledged as one of the best pitchers in the game because he is. ... In my mind, in my heart, the guy’s an All-Star, and I think he should get that acknowledgment.”

Duran pitched Saturday’s final two innings — an anomaly — because the Twins needed him in what had become a bullpen game.

“Jhoan also is another guy who has had a fantastic first half, a dominant first half,” Baldelli said. “Sometimes as relievers, you don’t necessarily get the acknowledgment, but he’s a guy I think has earned it, too.”

Saints lose in finale

The Saints gave up seven runs in the fourth inning with two outs and lost 12-1 at Gwinnett, dropping them to 1-6 in their past seven series finales.

about the writer

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Sports

Manager Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo fired by the Washington Nationals

card image

Manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo were fired by the Washington Nationals on Sunday, more than halfway through their sixth consecutive losing season since winning the 2019 World Series.

Sports

Clayton Kershaw makes his 11th All-Star team. James Wood is the youngest All-Star at 22

card image

Twins

Twins can’t finish off sweep of Rays as Tampa Bay scores three in 10th inning

card image