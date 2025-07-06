“He’s going to be extremely excited to be playing in front of so many friends and family,” Baldelli said. “I mean, how many times is the All-Star Game played in your hometown and you’re having just a splendid season, and you get the chance to go? That will never happen for most guys. Even the greatest players in our game, that will probably never happen for most of them. It’s an actual once-in-a-lifetime situation.”