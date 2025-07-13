Justin Morneau remembers the stadium shaking and the ground rumbling as each ball landed in the seats of Yankee Stadium.
Brian Dozier remembers his brother, Clay, shaking.
Both are former Twins who competed in a Home Run Derby — Morneau ended up in three of them — and both are familiar with what Byron Buxton will experience Monday when he competes with some of the game’s best sluggers at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Buxton could be part of history, like Morneau was.
Morneau won the 2008 derby, but most remember Josh Hamilton set a record with 28 home runs during the first round. Whenever highlights are shown, Morneau sees Hamilton on his tear, not himself winning it. He was in awe of Hamilton’s display.
“The energy in that ballpark,” Morneau said, “and just feeling the ground shake at home plate when Hamilton was hitting, and having Yankee Stadium chanting, ‘Hamilton.’
“Just all that was amazing. Then just hanging around long enough to actually win the thing. But that wasn’t the part that’s memorable for me. It’s everything besides it.”
Buxton, hitting in his home state in front of friends and family, might have to deal with what the Doziers went through.