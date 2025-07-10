Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has a traveling companion for next week’s All-Star Game back in his home state of Georgia: Pitcher and teammate Joe Ryan on Wednesday was named an injury replacement for the American League team.
Left out the past two seasons when he probably had a case to make, Ryan is 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA and was invited to the All-Star Game for the first time — and available to attend Buxton’s participation in the Home Run Derby the night before in Atlanta.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli called Ryan out of the weight room and into his Target Field office and, along with Derek Falvey, president of baseball and business operations, gave Ryan the news before Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.
Baldelli shortly thereafter told Ryan’s teammates in the clubhouse.
“It feels great,” Ryan said. “I think I’m at peace for what I’ve done, but getting the recognition is an honor and something I’ve wanted for a long time. But getting it now, it just feels extra special. I’m excited for that.”
A Californian through and through, Ryan will join Buxton on his journey back home. Buxton grew up in Baxley, Ga., about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta.
“The first thought that came to me was just being excited for Buck and being able to watch the Home Run Derby at his home ballpark,” Ryan said. “That’s such a cool aspect of this game that I get to share with him. Then everything builds. My family is coming. I’ll just be excited for the festivities, go out there, represent the Twins and have a good game.”
This will be Buxton’s second All-Star Game appearance. It comes three years after he hit a home run in one of two at-bats at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2022.