Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan lands on All-Star roster as an injury replacement

Joe Ryan, 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA, joins teammate Byron Buxton on the American League team.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 10, 2025 at 12:01AM
Joe Ryan of the Twins was chosen for his first All-Star Game. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has a traveling companion for next week’s All-Star Game back in his home state of Georgia: Pitcher and teammate Joe Ryan on Wednesday was named an injury replacement for the American League team.

Left out the past two seasons when he probably had a case to make, Ryan is 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA and was invited to the All-Star Game for the first time — and available to attend Buxton’s participation in the Home Run Derby the night before in Atlanta.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli called Ryan out of the weight room and into his Target Field office and, along with Derek Falvey, president of baseball and business operations, gave Ryan the news before Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Baldelli shortly thereafter told Ryan’s teammates in the clubhouse.

“It feels great,” Ryan said. “I think I’m at peace for what I’ve done, but getting the recognition is an honor and something I’ve wanted for a long time. But getting it now, it just feels extra special. I’m excited for that.”

A Californian through and through, Ryan will join Buxton on his journey back home. Buxton grew up in Baxley, Ga., about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta.

“The first thought that came to me was just being excited for Buck and being able to watch the Home Run Derby at his home ballpark,” Ryan said. “That’s such a cool aspect of this game that I get to share with him. Then everything builds. My family is coming. I’ll just be excited for the festivities, go out there, represent the Twins and have a good game.”

This will be Buxton’s second All-Star Game appearance. It comes three years after he hit a home run in one of two at-bats at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2022.

Buxton was asked what such an invitation means to a player.

“It means a lot,” Buxton said. “I don’t think it’s something he had on his radar at the beginning of the year. It’s just about coming out, pitching well. He’s done everything you could possibly ask to get to this spot. It’s definitely good to see him get rewarded. He definitely needs to be in.”

Ryan will make his next start Friday instead of Saturday to allow for rest before the All-Star Game. He’ll pitch that day against young Pittsburgh star Paul Skenes, whose start also is being moved up for the All-Star Game. “That’ll be fun to pitch,” Ryan said.

Baldelli said Ryan’s happiness was palpable when he heard the news.

“I feel like you could feel it off of him, you could see it in his face,” Baldelli said. “He has worked really hard for it, and now he gets acknowledged the way he should. It’s awesome. It was great news for all of us.”

Ryan said he isn’t quite sure what to expect, but he’ll educate himself before he goes.

“I read the itinerary, it’s a lot of stuff,” Ryan said. “It’ll just be cool to go there and see the best guys in the game right now. Hopefully, meet some cool people, talking about pitching, and watch Buck do his thing in the derby.”

