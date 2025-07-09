The Twins scored two runs in the second inning and six more in the eighth to beat the National League Central’s best, the Chicago Cubs, 8-1 on Tuesday at Target Field.
Byron Buxton continued his All-Star summer by starting the party with a hit that became a run.
Buxton was coming fresh off a weekend when he was named to the American League All-Star team for a game to be played in his home state of Georgia — and accepted the chance to compete in Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby beforehand.
All he did was open Tuesday’s scoring by hitting a leadoff double. Then he scored from second when designated hitter Ryan Jeffers stepped up and hit a double himself.
Jeffers scored to make it 2-0 on a Carlos Correa single.
That’s all the Twins needed against the first-place Cubs.
Yet they scored more. Lots more.
Designated hitter Jeffers, Willi Castro and Harrison Bader all hit homers — Jeffers and Castro back to back, at that — in a six-run bottom of the eighth inning to stretch the lead to 8-0.