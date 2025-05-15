Twins send starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson to minor leagues

BALTIMORE – The Twins made their first non-injury related change to their starting rotation Thursday, sending Simeon Woods Richardson to Class AAA.
Zebby Matthews, who has posted a 1.93 ERA in seven starts for the St. Paul Saints, is expected to fill Woods Richardson’s slot in the rotation. The Twins haven’t announced their starter for Sunday in Milwaukee.
There were multiple reasons for the timing of the move. Woods Richardson, who permitted eight hits and six runs across four innings during the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, owns a 2-2 record and a 5.02 ERA through eight outings. He hadn’t completed five innings in any of his last three starts.
Plus, the Twins wanted an extra reliever — lefty Kody Funderburk will remain in the big leagues after he was used as the 27th man for the doubleheader as the initial corresponding move — after using all their relief pitchers Wednesday. The Twins don’t have an off day until next Thursday.
“I think more of it is a product of playing 18 innings [Wednesday], using everybody in your bullpen,” bench coach Jayce Tingler said. “We got nine innings out of our bullpen. Not just [Thursday] but probably this series in Milwaukee, it gives us and Sim a chance to reset. Maybe get an outing or a couple of outings there in AAA to get reset.”
Matthews made nine starts for the Twins at the end of last season, posting a 1-4 record and a 6.69 ERA, but his velocity has ticked up this year. In 32⅔ minor league innings, he’s allowed seven earned runs while striking out 38 and walking nine.
David Festa, who yielded a 1.58 ERA through three big-league starts this year when Pablo López was on the 15-day injured list, hasn’t pitched since May 6 because of arm fatigue. Festa is scheduled to start for the Saints this weekend.
For Woods Richardson, the Twins want him to improve his strikethrowing. He walked eight batters over his last three starts. He allowed a six-run third inning in Wednesday’s start, which included back-to-back homers.